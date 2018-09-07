This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 September, 2018
Golovkin-Canelo II and Spike O'Sullivan's big fight will be shown live on eir Sport

Eir Sport subscribers can watch the World middleweight title rematch and Spike v Lemieux for free next weekend.

By Gavan Casey Friday 7 Sep 2018, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,695 Views 3 Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SAUL ‘CANELO’ ALVAREZ and Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin will once more do battle at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on 15 September, and while it long seemed that viewers in Ireland would have to shell out to watch the fight on BT Sport Box Office, eir Sport have this evening confirmed that the eagerly anticipated World middleweight title rematch will be available live, for free, to its subscribers.

As well as Canelo-GGG II, eir will also broadcast world-ranked Cork puncher Spike O’Sullivan’s career-biggest showdown with former IBF World middleweight champion David Lemieux.

An impressive victory for the Mahon man will propel him toward a shot at either his Golden Boy stablemate Canelo or Golovkin — O’Sullivan’s preference being the eventual titleholder, naturally.

Eir Sport’s live broadcast will begin at 11:30pm Irish time on Saturday 15 September.

Non-subscribers can still order the fight on BT Sport Box Office — even if they are not a BT Sport customer. The event will cost €21.95 in the Republic of Ireland.

‘Now, it’s back to business’: Jason Quigley to headline Golden Boy card live on ESPN in October

