Golovkin-Canelo II and Spike O'Sullivan's big fight will be shown live on eir Sport

SAUL ‘CANELO’ ALVAREZ and Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin will once more do battle at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on 15 September, and while it long seemed that viewers in Ireland would have to shell out to watch the fight on BT Sport Box Office, eir Sport have this evening confirmed that the eagerly anticipated World middleweight title rematch will be available live, for free, to its subscribers.

As well as Canelo-GGG II, eir will also broadcast world-ranked Cork puncher Spike O’Sullivan’s career-biggest showdown with former IBF World middleweight champion David Lemieux.

An impressive victory for the Mahon man will propel him toward a shot at either his Golden Boy stablemate Canelo or Golovkin — O’Sullivan’s preference being the eventual titleholder, naturally.

We're absolutely delighted to announce that @GGGBoxing v @Canelo will be available FREE to all eir sport subscribers on eir sport 1 on September 15th. #GGGCanelo2 #CaneloGGG2 pic.twitter.com/6wgupucTbC — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 7, 2018

Eir Sport’s live broadcast will begin at 11:30pm Irish time on Saturday 15 September.

Non-subscribers can still order the fight on BT Sport Box Office — even if they are not a BT Sport customer. The event will cost €21.95 in the Republic of Ireland.

