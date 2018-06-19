This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
4 senior players in Kilkenny U21 side as DJ Carey takes charge of first championship game

Kilkenny face Galway in tomorrow night’s semi-final in Tullamore.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 11:33 AM
By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 11:33 AM
http://the42.ie/4078799

FOUR SENIOR STARS will spearhead Kilkenny’s U21 challenge as DJ Carey takes charge for the first time in championship in tomorrow night’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster semi-final against Galway.

pjimage Keoghan, Leahy, Sheehan and Donnelly will spearhead the Kilkenny side. Source: INPHO

Corner-forward Bill Sheehan started in the recent Leinster senior round-robin victory over Wexford while centre-back Martin Keoghan, midfielder Richie Leahy and full-forward John Donnelly all came on as substitutes in that game. Leahy and Donnelly both hit a brace of points from play when sprung from the bench for that game.

All four players started in April’s league final win for Kilkenny over Tipperary in Nowlan Park.

DJ Carey Carey has been in charge of the IT Carlow Fitzgibbon Cup side. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

 

Kilkenny have selected five players from last year’s All-Ireland U21 final loss to Limerick with Michael Cody, Tommy Walsh, Leahy and Donnelly all starting, while Keoghan came on as a substitute.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park in Tullamore is 7.30pm.

Kilkenny

1. Liam Dunphy (Lisdowney)

2. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)
3. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Ryan Bergin (John Lockes)

5. Tom Kenny (Dicksboro)
6. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
7. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

8. Edmond Delaney (Conahy Shamrocks)
9. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)

10. Colum Prendiville (Graigue-Ballycallan)
11. Conor Hennessy (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
14. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
15. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Darragh Phelan (Emeralds)
17. Cathal McGrath (John Lockes)
18. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)
19. Matt Kenny (Clara)
20 Eamonn Egan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
21. Robbie Murphy (Dicksboro)
22. Sean Carey (Young Irelands)
23. Shane Mahoney (O’Loughlin Gaels)
24. Niall Walsh (Windgap)

