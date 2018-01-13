  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny hold on for three-point success over Offaly to book Walsh Cup final place

Brian Cody’s side triumphed in Tullamore today.

By Conor McKenna Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 3:57 PM
4 hours ago 6,021 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3796345
Kilkenny's Enda Morrissey in action against Offaly's Oisin Kelly.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kilkenny's Enda Morrissey in action against Offaly's Oisin Kelly.
Kilkenny's Enda Morrissey in action against Offaly's Oisin Kelly.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilkenny 1-20
Offaly 3-11

Conor McKenna reports from Tullamore

KILKENNY ADVANCED TO the Bord Na MÃ³na Walsh Cup final, after a 1-20 to 3-11 victory against a gallant Offaly side, in what was a great game of hurling played out in Oâ€™Connor Park this afternoon.

It was Kevin Martinâ€™s Offaly side who opened the scoring, with Thomas Geraghtyâ€™s effort in the opening minute, which was followed up with a free from Offaly goalkeeper Eoin Cahill.

Kilkenny responded with two points of their own, before Offaly forward Conor Mahon got the gameâ€™s first goal, to give his side a three point advantage.

The Kilcormac/Killoughey star made an excellent catch from Shane Kinsellaâ€™s pass before kicking the ball to the back of the net.

Kilkenny got their first goal in the 30th minute, when a very questionable free from Alan Murphy dropped short and it was Ger Malone who reacted quickest, to finish home from close range.

John Donnelly added a point for Kilkenny on the stroke of half time to leave the scoreboard reading Offaly ahead 1-10 to 1-9.

Kilkenny registered the first four points of the second half to take the lead for the first time, but Offaly responded with an excellent penalty from Shane Dooley after the same player was fouled to level the teams once again.

Kilkenny pushed on with further scores, before the Faithful found the net again, with Shane Kinsella getting on the end of Liam Langtonâ€™s high ball and burying home to leave only a point between the sides.

Alan Murphy replied for Kilkenny with two crucial scores, to ensure Brian Codyâ€™s side held on for a narrow three point victory.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Alan Murphy 0-7 (0-6f), Richie Reid 0-5, Richie Leahy 0-3, Ger Malone 1-0, John Donnelly 0-2, John Walsh, Bill Sheehan and Conor Martin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: Shane Kinsella 1-3, Shane Dooley 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Eoin Cahill 0-3 (0-3f), Conor Mahon 1-0, Thomas Geraghty 0-2, Oisin Kelly (0-1f), Liam Langton 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
3. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)
4. Paddy Deegan (Oâ€™Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erinâ€™s Own)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)
7. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

17. Conor Oâ€™Shea (Clara)
9. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
24. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
15. John Walsh (Mullinavat)

Subs

18. Enda Morrisey (Bennettsbridge) for Malone (HT)
22. Conor Martin (Emeralds) for Walsh (HT)
19. Conor Delaney (Erinâ€™s Own) for Lennon (48)
23. Pat Lyng (Rover Inistioge) for Leahy (53)
21. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) for Sheehan (62)

Offaly

1. Eoin Cahill (Birr)

2. Thomas Spain (Brosna Gaels)
6. Dermot Shortt (St. Rynaghâ€™s)
4. Ben Conneely (St. Rynaghâ€™s)

5. Patrick Delaney (Kinnitty)
22. Pat Camon (St. Rynaghâ€™s)
7. Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

8. David King (Coolderry)
9. Thomas Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

10. Oisin Kelly (Belmont)
11. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)
12. Colin Egan (Belmont)

13. Colm Gath (Drumcullen)
14. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
21. Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)

Subs

17. Shane Dooley (Tullamore) for Egan (HT)
23. Dan Doughan (Shinrone) for Shortt (51)
19. Ciaran Cleary (Shinrone) for Gath (54)
20. Conor Molloy (Coolderry) for Geraghty (57)
24. Patrick Rigney (Kinnitty) for Delaney (64)
12. Colin Egan (Belmont) for Mahon (67 B/S)
14. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey) (69 B/S reversal)

Referee: Gearoid McGrath (Dublin)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Dramatic finish in Castlebar sees 12-man Galway edge Mayo for second win of 2018

5 changes to Limerick team ahead of Munster league final against Clare

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Real Madrid left shell-shocked as Villarreal snatch late victory at Bernabeu
Leicester hold Chelsea at the Bridge despite Chilwell red
Barca midfielder Arda Turan joins Basaksehir on loan until 2020
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
Analysis: Munster must be clever in managing Nakarawa's octopus-like offload
As it happened: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
BOXING
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Warren miffed that Khan's comeback on Sky will clash with Frampton-Donaire on BT
Two-time Olympic champion Claressa Shields successfully retains titles with unanimous win
Deontay Wilder will defend his WBC World heavyweight title versus Luis Ortiz in March

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie