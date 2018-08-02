36 mins ago

It’s two years to the day since Dundalk recorded a famous 3-0 win over BATE Borisov which triggered a brilliant run in Europe, helped by a couple of goals from this man…

Good luck to @DundalkFC tonight, hopefully another big European performance! — David McMillan (@DMcM88) August 2, 2018

The Lilywhites will be hoping for another memorable result against European opposition tonight.