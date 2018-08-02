The tie is finely posed heading into today’s second leg at the AEK Arena in Cyprus (4.30pm Irish time).
Something from this day in 2016 to get Dundalk fans in the mood…Source: Dundalk FC/YouTube
This was the closest we came to a breakthrough in the first leg, in–form Dundalk winger Michael Duffy curling an effort off the outside of the post…
09: Chance!— eir Sport (@eirSport) July 26, 2018
Almost the perfect start for Dundalk, but Duffy's effort clips the outside of the post.
LIVE now on eir sport 1. #LOIinEurope pic.twitter.com/AzKISDrgCx
Playing their third game in eight days — and in 33-degree heat — the Dundalk players will be pushed to their limits in this one.
Larnaca is ready for the Lilywhites! âš«âšª— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) August 2, 2018
What are your score predictions for #AEKDUN? pic.twitter.com/QqYTaIwiX1
It’s two years to the day since Dundalk recorded a famous 3-0 win over BATE Borisov which triggered a brilliant run in Europe, helped by a couple of goals from this man…
Good luck to @DundalkFC tonight, hopefully another big European performance!— David McMillan (@DMcM88) August 2, 2018
The Lilywhites will be hoping for another memorable result against European opposition tonight.
The team news is in.
Dundalk will field the same side that started Sunday’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win against Bohemians, which means that Dean Jarvis replaces Dane Massey at left-back in the only change from the first leg against AEK. Injured right-back Sean Gannon misses out again but he has been deemed fit enough to be included among the substitutes.
The Cypriot Cup winners have also made one change, with Spanish winger Tete coming in for compatriot Joan Tomas.
Dundalk
Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dean Jarvis; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Dylan Connolly, Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.
Subs: Gabriel Sava, Sean Gannon, John Mountney, Karolis Chvedukas, Dane Massey, Ronan Murray, Patrick McEleney.
AEK Larnaca
Tono Ramirez; Igor Silva, Joan Truyols, Mikel Gonzalez, Thomas Ioannou; Larena Jorge, Hector Hevel; Acorán, Ivan Trickovski, Tete; Apostolos Giannou.
Subs: Andreas Christodoulou, Joan Tomas, Nacho Cases, Rafael Anastasiou, Ioannis Panayides, Konstantinos Konstantinou, Onisiforos Roushias.
Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of what is a massive game for Dundalk Football Club, as they aim to advance in the Europa League at the expense of AEK Larnaca.
The tie is even after last week’s goalless draw at Oriel Park, so an away goal could be crucial for Stephen Kenny’s side today at the AEK Arena in Cyprus, where kick-off is at 4.30pm Irish time.
Stick with us throughout the game and we’ll keep you up to date as these two sides bid to set up a clash with Austrian outfit Strum Graz in the third qualifying round.
