Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Dzeko misses late chance as 10-man Lazio earn derby draw with Roma

Both sides had chances to earn bragging rights, but Roma and Lazio were ultimately shared the spoils in a tight Derby della Capitale.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 10:37 PM
47 minutes ago 694 Views 1 Comment
Lazio's Stefan De Vrij battles with Roma striker Edin Dzeko.
EDIN DZEKO HIT the crossbar with a stoppage-time header as Roma missed a chance to leapfrog 10-man Lazio in the Serie A table with a 0-0 derby draw at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

One of the heroes of Roma’s midweek Champions League comeback against Barcelona, Dzeko was instead frustrated on this occasion as the Giallorossi failed to capitalise on Stefan Radu’s 80th-minute sending off.

Romania defender Radu was dismissed for a second yellow, seemingly opening the door to Roma to secure a win that would have taken them ahead of their third-placed city rivals.

But they were instead made to be content with a result that moves them a point clear of fifth-placed Inter Milan, who drew 0-0 at Atalanta on Saturday, in the race for Champions League qualification.

Lazio were not without their own opportunities, Marco Parolo blasting an early attempt high and wide, while Adam Marusic was denied by a vital Stephan El Shaarawy block prior to Dzeko’s chance.

The Biancocelesti, though, will doubtless be the happier of the two having inched closer to a top-four berth with six games remaining, in the process holding Roma to back-to-back Serie A blanks for the first time since March 2015.

The42 Team

