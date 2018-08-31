This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 31 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From Leaving Cert to London: The Irish teen prodigy making an impact on both sides of the water

Ahead of today’s clash with Northern Ireland in Tallaght, Leanne Kiernan discusses her recent move to West Ham and hopes for the future.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 31 Aug 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,876 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4210472
Leanne Kiernan pictured training at Tallaght Stadium yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Leanne Kiernan pictured training at Tallaght Stadium yesterday.
Leanne Kiernan pictured training at Tallaght Stadium yesterday.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT’S BEEN A whirlwind two years for Leanne Kiernan.

While her talent was starkly apparent to all who knew her from a young age, it was 6 November 2016 when she came truly announced herself to the wider footballing public.

Just 17 at the time, she scored a phenomenal hat-trick during the Women’s FAI Cup final as her Shelbourne team claimed a comfortable 5-0 victory over Wexford Youths in front of the RTÉ cameras.

A nomination for WNL Player of the Year followed, while after producing four goals and three assists on her competitive debut for Ireland U19s amid a 10-0 win over Macedonia, she quickly established herself within the national team’s senior set-up.

The 19-year-old has featured in every one of her country’s seven World Cup qualifiers so far — five times from the outset and twice as a substitute. She is also expected to be involved later today, as Ireland take on the North at Tallaght Stadium (kick-off: 5.30pm).

Despite the disappointment of not qualifying — a fate that was confirmed following last June’s 1-0 loss in Norway — Ireland can take heart from a campaign in which they held European champions Holland scoreless.

Kiernan, who is one of five teenagers in the current panel, has undoubtedly been a bright spark. Despite her lack of experience at international level, she has managed to make an impact, getting her name on the scoresheet in the 2-1 win over Slovakia in Dublin last April.

“The team has come together since Colin took over,” she tells The42. “Obviously, we’re disappointed that we can’t qualify.

“But it’s been good, we can take a lot of positives out of this campaign, which we’ll bring into the next one.

“Playing against Holland and Norway, they’re excellent teams. We want to be playing against the very best teams, trying to get results against them.”

With star striker Stephanie Roche still out injured in addition to another experienced attacker, Áine O’Gorman, missing a considerable portion of qualifying (but back fit and in the squad now), plenty of responsibility has been put on the shoulders of Kiernan and fellow young forward, 22-year-old Amber Barrett, during the campaign. Yet both players have adapted admirably, proving they are more than capable of making the transition to international football.

I suppose you’d be a bit nervous,” Kiernan adds. “But it’s more excitement, because not many people get the opportunity to play for their country, so we gather lots from it and I really enjoy playing in front of my family and friends. What more could you want?

“Colin Bell has brought on the game a lot [in Ireland] and it’s good to see all the young girls getting opportunities. It’s just about progressing on in the next campaign now and getting the results.”

The last few months in particular have been momentous for the Cavan native. Towards the start of the summer, she moved to London, completing a move from Shelbourne Ladies to West Ham United.

“It was through the national team, Colin said they were interested and I said I’d go over, have a look and when I went over, I thought it was the club for me.

I’m living in an apartment with two of [my team-mates], I’m settling in eventually, struggling with the whole washing [laundry] and that, but I’m getting there.

“Being full-time, it is a big difference to being in a non-professional team. I’m enjoying it and it improves you.” 

Kiernan did not need to look hard for advice on the matter, with 10 other members of Ireland’s 18-player squad currently playing football abroad. Moreover, like her, Arsenal duo Louise Quinn and Katie McCabe are living in London.

And the teenager has gotten off to a promising start. In addition to a goal in pre-season, she scored for the first time competitively last Sunday amid a 4-1 victory against Lewes in the Hammers’ Continental Tyres Cup tie.

It was another special moment for the youngster, for whom big things have been forecast for quite some time.

A sports-mad kid, as well as soccer, GAA and cross-country running formed an integral part of Kiernan’s upbringing. Before London came calling, she had offers from America, but chose to stay in Ireland initially.

I felt at the time, I probably wasn’t ready. I was enjoying life in Ireland, of course the Leaving Cert is a big thing I had to get it done before I’d leave, which I knew. So I felt this year was the time to go when I’m a bit older.”

Still relatively young and naturally shy, Kiernan says homesickness has not been an issue despite living abroad for the first time.

“My parents have been over twice since I’ve left and I only left two months ago, and I talk to them every day, so it’s good.”

Last June, The42 spoke to Kiernan’s former Shels team-mate Rachel Graham, who was fulsome in her praise for the youngster.

She’s the least charlyish person you’ll ever meet,” Graham noted. “She’s always wanting to learn — we played against Limerick and I think she scored four goals and she’s still taking onboard: ‘I’ve done this wrong, I’ve done that wrong,’ rather than saying: ‘I’ve scored four goals. What more do you want from me?’

“She doesn’t have an opinion about herself or anything like that, she’s brilliant.”

This modesty shines through during the interview. Her answers to questions are short and to the point.

Of becoming a professional, Kiernan simply says: “It was always a dream that I never imagined myself being able to do, but thankfully I’m able to do it now and will give it my best.”

Kiernan’s advice for young athletes, who might hope to some day emulate what the Irish starlet has already achieved in her short career, is similarly concise.

Training would be a major thing,” she says. “Train hard and believe in yourself. Believe that you can get to that level and that you can do it.” 

Having at one point adhered to a hectic schedule that involved the average seven-hour  school days followed by a 180km round trip from Cavan to her training base with Shels in Dublin’s Morton Stadium — usually four times a week — she is relieved to be able to focus fully on football for now.

Yet Kiernan always insisted she would like to be a pig farmer in her native Cavan one day and despite all the renown and accolades she has received in recent times, that ambition has not changed.

“I done my year in the Agricultural College in Ballyhaise,” she explains. “I applied for [a course] in Dundalk to do Agriculture. I got that before I left, but I deferred it for a year [to make the West Ham move], so that’s still an option, which is good to have too.

“I’d say I’ll have to make a decision next year to see where I go.”

Despite all the hype that the teenager has prompted in recent times on account of her formidable footballing talent, it is to Kiernan’s immense credit that she seemingly fails to see what all the fuss is about.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    End of the road for Burnley after missed chances and late draw at Turf Moor
    End of the road for Burnley after missed chances and late draw at Turf Moor
    Griffiths reaches milestone as Celtic seal Europa League group stage spot in style
    Steven Gerrard's 9-man Rangers scrape through to the Europa League group stage
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He has had an extra edge': Man United's Luke Shaw handed England recall
    'He has had an extra edge': Man United's Luke Shaw handed England recall
    Premier League ref Madley was reportedly sacked for making fun of disabled man on Snapchat
    Pellegrini on Rice: 'I think that his heart must decide if he feels more Irish or more English'
    TENNIS
    Serena and Venus to clash for 30th time as Cornet shrugs off US Open sexism storm
    Serena and Venus to clash for 30th time as Cornet shrugs off US Open sexism storm
    'I checked the rules beforehand, and I spoke to my team. We were clear you don't speak to your coaches.'
    Sexism row at US Open after female player penalised for removing her shirt
    US OPEN
    Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire's Kyrgios pep-talk
    Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire's Kyrgios pep-talk
    It was a total joke – Federer plays down retirement talk after impressive display
    Wozniacki and Ostapenko stop the rot in stifling New York heat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie