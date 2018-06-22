LeBron in 'good dialogue' with Cavs as they await decision about his future

LEBRON JAMES REMAINS remains in “good dialogue” with the Cleveland Cavaliers over his contract situation, according to the team’s general manager Koby Altman.

Speculation persists as to where James will land next, with a week remaining until the legendary forward must inform the Cavs of his decision to either stay in Cleveland or opt out of the final year of his deal, becoming a free agent.

But the Cavs remain calm about the situation, with Altman keen to give James the time and space he needs to make his call.

“We continue to have good dialogue with his management team,” Altman told ESPN at the NBA Draft.

“I think LeBron has more than earned the right to approach his contracts the way he does. He’s done that before, so this is nothing new for us.

“We want to respect his space during this process, and I continue to have really good dialogue with his management team as he goes through that process.

“That’s probably all I can say at this point regarding him, but we don’t take him for granted. We love him, this city loves him. He means the world to us and this franchise.”

The 33-year-old James is preparing to enter his 16th season in the NBA, having played for the Cavs in 11 of those campaigns, with a four-year break where he went to the Miami Heat from 2010-14.

Cleveland have faced the Golden State Warriors in three of the last four Finals series, yet they have won just one of those match-ups.

