53-point thriller sees Carlow dispatch Antrim after extra-time to set up meeting with Dublin

THERE WERE WINS for Carlow and Dublin in Round 1 of the Leinster U21 Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon.
There were nine points in the difference as Carlow saw off Antrim at Parnell Park.
Extra-time was needed in the capital as the scoreline read 2-15 apiece following 70 minutes, with the hosts prevailing to set up a Round 2 meeting with Dublin.
Paul Oâ€™Brienâ€™s Dubs saw off Laois by 15 points at Oâ€™Moore Park in Portlaoise to ensure their progression into the second round, with a time and venue for the clash yet to be decided.
Results:
- Carlow 3-22 Antrim 1-19
- Laois 1-10 Dublin 4-16
The @BGEGAA U.21 HC F/t a.e.t.:— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) May 26, 2018
Carlow 3-22
Antrim 1-19
Great performance to see us into the next round where we will play @DubGAAOfficial.
Time & venue tbc#CarlowRising ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡³ @itcarlow ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡³
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Jim Gavin names experienced Dublin side for Wicklow clash
Cork captaincy, a season ruined by injury and playing with a chip on his shoulder
COMMENTS (2)