53-point thriller sees Carlow dispatch Antrim after extra-time to set up meeting with Dublin

THERE WERE WINS for Carlow and Dublin in Round 1 of the Leinster U21 Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon.

There were nine points in the difference as Carlow saw off Antrim at Parnell Park.

Extra-time was needed in the capital as the scoreline read 2-15 apiece following 70 minutes, with the hosts prevailing to set up a Round 2 meeting with Dublin.

Paul Oâ€™Brienâ€™s Dubs saw off Laois by 15 points at Oâ€™Moore Park in Portlaoise to ensure their progression into the second round, with a time and venue for the clash yet to be decided.

Results:

Carlow 3-22 Antrim 1-19

Laois 1-10 Dublin 4-16

