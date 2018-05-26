This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
53-point thriller sees Carlow dispatch Antrim after extra-time to set up meeting with Dublin

There were big wins for Carlow and Dublin in the Leinster U21 hurling Championship on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 May 2018, 5:39 PM
Carlow manager Colm Bonnar (file pic).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Carlow manager Colm Bonnar (file pic).
Carlow manager Colm Bonnar (file pic).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THERE WERE WINS for Carlow and Dublin in Round 1 of the Leinster U21 Hurling Championship on Saturday afternoon.

There were nine points in the difference as Carlow saw off Antrim at Parnell Park.

Extra-time was needed in the capital as the scoreline read 2-15 apiece following 70 minutes, with the hosts prevailing to set up a Round 2 meeting with Dublin.

Paul Oâ€™Brienâ€™s Dubs saw off Laois by 15 points at Oâ€™Moore Park in Portlaoise to ensure their progression into the second round, with a time and venue for the clash yet to be decided.

Results:

  • Carlow 3-22 Antrim 1-19
  • Laois 1-10 Dublin 4-16

