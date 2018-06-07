This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From a debut in front of 53,000 at the age of 17 to a fresh start in the League of Ireland

Lewis Morrison has been “on cloud nine” this week after scoring his first goal for Sligo Rovers.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,525 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4055810

Sligo Rovers -v- Bray Wanderers Sligo Rovers striker Lewis Morrison under pressure from Hugh Douglas of Bray Wanderers. Source: Michael Melly

WHEN SCOTTISH STRIKER Lewis Morrison made his first-team debut for Kilmarnock in front of a crowd of over 53,000 at Parkhead, he didn’t anticipate that he’d still be waiting to score his first goal in senior football 20 months later.

At the age of 17, Morrison was introduced from the bench for the final 11 minutes of a 6-1 defeat to Celtic in September 2016. He hoped it would mark the beginning of a regular run of games in the Killie side, but it turned out to be his only appearance for the club.

The Scotland U17 international was released at the end of the season, and after a disappointing six-month spell at St Mirren, he moved to Sligo Rovers in January.

Morrison had to be patient in his pursuit of opportunities in the SSE Airtricity League, starting just one of Sligo’s first 17 Premier Division games. However, having been given the nod by Gerard Lyttle in their last three outings, he opened his account last weekend.

“My phone has been going non-stop with messages since the goal,” says Morrison, who doubled his side’s lead in their 2-0 win away to Derry City. “I had a few chances against Shams and Limerick so I was starting to wonder if the goal would ever come. Thankfully it finally did so I was well happy.”

In October 2016, just a couple of weeks after he played at Celtic Park, Morrison was named by the Daily Record as one of the 11 best prospects playing in the SPFL’s Development League, which is contested by the U20 teams at Scotland’s professional clubs.

Kilmarnock Photocall 2016/17 - Rugby Park Morrison at Kilmarnock in 2016. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“Playing at Celtic Park was surreal,” he says. “It was one of those situations where you don’t realise how lucky you were until maybe two or three weeks later. It’s crazy even now to look back and see the players I played against.

“The likes of Scott Brown, you don’t appreciate when you’re watching them on TV just how good they are. I grew up as a Rangers fan so Celtic Park was the second-best place I could have made my debut.”

Morrison is candid in his assessment of why his career didn’t take off immediately after he shared the pitch with the likes of Brown, Moussa Dembele and Tom Rogic. He was hampered by an ankle injury at one stage, but he admits that improvements needed to be made off the pitch in order to increase his prospects of succeeding on it.

“Horrendous,” is how he describes the period between his debut against Celtic and his switch to the League of Ireland. “I had an ankle injury which kept me out for a while, and then I went on loan to my local junior team just to try and get back fit.

“Things just weren’t going well then at St Mirren. My agent knows the gaffer here [at Sligo] and he asked me if I fancied it. It was probably a good time for me to get away from Scottish football and give it a try. It’s nice and quiet here, which is what I needed.

“I wasn’t getting into trouble or anything, but back home in Scotland I probably wasn’t looking after myself well enough in terms of eating the right stuff and gym sessions. Over here I can just train and chill for the rest of the day. It’s easy enough for me and it’s keeping me happy. I feel like I’ve come on leaps and bounds since coming here.”

Sligo Rovers -v- Shamrock Rovers Morrison tangling with Greg Bolger of Shamrock Rovers. Source: Michael Melly

He may still be a newcomer to Irish football, but having been inspired by Shamrock Rovers attacker Graham Burke’s rise to the international stage, Morrison is keen to capitalise on the opportunities on offer in the SSE Airtricity League.

He says: “When you see Graham Burke going on to play for Ireland, it shows you what’s possible in this league. But I’m obviously just concentrating on trying to carry on the momentum at Sligo for now.

“My confidence has been building and I’ve been on cloud nine after scoring last weekend. Hopefully I can keep helping the team like that and you’d never know where that will take you.”

On the back of an undefeated run of three games in which they haven’t conceded a goal, Sligo will be aiming to move further away from the relegation zone when they welcome champions and leaders Cork City to the Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

“Obviously it’s not going to be an easy game against them. We gave them a good enough game in Cork earlier in the season but we lost after conceding a sloppy goal,” says Morrison, who turned 19 in March.

“We know we can match them if we turn up. With the way training is going over the last week and with the momentum we have, we’re hopeful of a good result.”

‘People were in fear of Roy… When he left, it let lads breathe’

Scottish midfielder commits to Derry amid speculation of move north

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
IRELAND
Ireland overpowered by great Georgian side at U20 World Cup
Ireland overpowered by great Georgian side at U20 World Cup
'A massive opportunity missed' - IRFU turn down offer of women's Test series in Australia
'You want your captain to lead by example and there's no better man'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie