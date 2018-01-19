Marshall set for long-awaited return and Leinster's strength in depth highlighted

LUKE MARSHALL WILL make his long-awaited return from injury when Ulster A round off their British and Irish Cup pool campaign against Scarlets Premiership Select tomorrow afternoon [KO 2pm].

The Ireland international has been sidelined with an ankle problem since the end of October but will complete his comeback as Ulster look to secure a home quarter-final spot in the competition for the second year in a row.

Marshall starts in midfield alongside Callum Patterson while Johnny McPhillips’ inclusion in the senior squad for the Champions Cup clash with Wasps means Peter Nelson again plays for the A side.

Ulster are captained by hooker John Andrew for the trip to Llandovery RFC with the northern province needing just a point to top Pool 5 and guarantee themselves home advantage in the quarter-finals.

Leinster A, meanwhile, have named their team for the clash with Doncaster Knights at Donnybrook [KO 1pm] with Barry Daly, Noel Reid, Nick McCarthy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle all set to start.

Daly returns to action following a short injury layoff and starts at fullback for the hosts in a team containing plenty of experience throughout, with the likes of Reid and McCarthy handed the chance to get minutes under their belt.

Noel McNamara’s side have already secured their passage through to the last eight having won all five of their outings to date, with the province’s incredible resource pool once again evident in this week’s team selection.

Barry Daly starts for Leinster A at Donnybrook. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Eight of the starting XV have featured at some stage during Leinster’s Pro14 season and Gavin Mullin, Ciaran Frawley and Tommy O’Brien all impressing in the B&I Cup this term.

“We couldn’t have asked for much more from the boys, there have been some fantastic performances, notably away to Doncaster and Bristol,” McNamara said.

“Even last weekend they showed a lot of character in digging out that result in what was Cardiff’s best performance of the campaign. We’re pleased to be in the position that we’re in and we’re looking forward to the challenge against Doncaster again.”

Ulster A:

15. Jack Owens

14. Angus Kernohan

13. Luke Marshall

12. Callum Patterson

11. Aaron Cairns

10. Peter Nelson

9. Jonny Stewart

1. Tommy O’Hagan

2. John Andrew (captain)

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Peter Browne

5. Clive Ross

6. Caleb Montgomery

7. Matthew Agnew

8. Marcus Rea.

Replacements:

16. Zack McCall

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Matthew Dalton

19. Aaron Hall

20. Greg Jones

21. Michael Stronge

22. Rory Butler.

Leinster A:

15. Barry Daly

14. Jack Kelly

13. Gavin Mullin

12. Noel Reid

11. Tommy O’Brien

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Ed Byrne (captain)

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Michael Bent

4. Mick Kearney

5. Ian Nagle

6. Josh Murphy

7. Max Kearney

8. Peadar Timmins

Replacements:

16. Sean McNulty

17. Jack Aungier

18. Óisín Heffernan

19. Óisín Dowling

20. Charlie Rock

21. Harry Byrne

22. Conor O’Brien

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):