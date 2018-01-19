  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Marshall set for long-awaited return and Leinster's strength in depth highlighted

The British and Irish Cup pool stages come to an end this weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 19 Jan 2018, 6:50 PM
2 hours ago 2,620 Views 2 Comments
Marshall's last appearance came back in October.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LUKE MARSHALL WILL make his long-awaited return from injury when Ulster A round off their British and Irish Cup pool campaign against Scarlets Premiership Select tomorrow afternoon [KO 2pm].

The Ireland international has been sidelined with an ankle problem since the end of October but will complete his comeback as Ulster look to secure a home quarter-final spot in the competition for the second year in a row.

Marshall starts in midfield alongside Callum Patterson while Johnny McPhillips’ inclusion in the senior squad for the Champions Cup clash with Wasps means Peter Nelson again plays for the A side.

Ulster are captained by hooker John Andrew for the trip to Llandovery RFC with the northern province needing just a point to top Pool 5 and guarantee themselves home advantage in the quarter-finals.

Leinster A, meanwhile, have named their team for the clash with Doncaster Knights at Donnybrook [KO 1pm] with Barry Daly, Noel Reid, Nick McCarthy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle all set to start.

Daly returns to action following a short injury layoff and starts at fullback for the hosts in a team containing plenty of experience throughout, with the likes of Reid and McCarthy handed the chance to get minutes under their belt.

Noel McNamara’s side have already secured their passage through to the last eight having won all five of their outings to date, with the province’s incredible resource pool once again evident in this week’s team selection.

Barry Daly scores his sides fourth try despite Frans Steyn and Timoci Nagusa Barry Daly starts for Leinster A at Donnybrook. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Eight of the starting XV have featured at some stage during Leinster’s Pro14 season and Gavin Mullin, Ciaran Frawley and Tommy O’Brien all impressing in the B&I Cup this term.

“We couldn’t have asked for much more from the boys, there have been some fantastic performances, notably away to Doncaster and Bristol,” McNamara said.

“Even last weekend they showed a lot of character in digging out that result in what was Cardiff’s best performance of the campaign. We’re pleased to be in the position that we’re in and we’re looking forward to the challenge against Doncaster again.”

Ulster A:

15. Jack Owens
14. Angus Kernohan
13. Luke Marshall
12. Callum Patterson
11. Aaron Cairns
10. Peter Nelson
9. Jonny Stewart

1. Tommy O’Hagan
2. John Andrew (captain)
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Peter Browne
5. Clive Ross
6. Caleb Montgomery
7. Matthew Agnew
8. Marcus Rea.

Replacements:

16. Zack McCall
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Matthew Dalton
19. Aaron Hall
20. Greg Jones
21. Michael Stronge
22. Rory Butler.

Leinster A:

15. Barry Daly
14. Jack Kelly
13. Gavin Mullin
12. Noel Reid
11. Tommy O’Brien
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Ed Byrne (captain)
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Michael Bent
4. Mick Kearney
5. Ian Nagle
6. Josh Murphy
7. Max Kearney
8. Peadar Timmins

Replacements:

16. Sean McNulty
17. Jack Aungier
18. Óisín Heffernan
19. Óisín Dowling
20. Charlie Rock
21. Harry Byrne
22. Conor O’Brien

‘A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It’s a good chance to show where we’re at’

Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

