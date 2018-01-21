  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory MacDonald defies grim leg injury to be crowned Bellator champion

The former UFC star took the welterweight title from defending champion Douglas Lima at Bellator 192.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,992 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3808899

Rory MacDonald New Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald (file pic). Source: Andrew Vaughan

RORY MACDONALD NEVER got his hands on the title during his 13-fight reign with the UFC, but it’s taken him just two outings to conquer Bellator’s welterweight division.

MacDonald (20-4), who left the UFC last year to sign for their nearest rivals, scored a unanimous-decision victory over defending 170-pound champion Douglas Lima (29-7) at Bellator 192 in Inglewood, California.

The 28-year-old Canadian remains the last man to defeat current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. However, his time with the UFC ended with defeats to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and — 11 months earlier — Robbie Lawler in an epic title bout at UFC 189.

Known for his toughness and resolve, MacDonald was victorious against Lima after overcoming a broken nose and a grim leg injury he sustained in the third round from a kick, which caused a significant amount of swelling on MacDonald’s shin.

He limped back to his corner at the end of the round and ultimately had to be carried from the cage after the fight, but MacDonald did enough over the five rounds to win on scores of 48-47, 49-45, 49-46.

“I think I have a person growing inside of me,” MacDonald said afterwards in relation to his unusual leg injury.

Elsewhere at Bellator 192, Chael Sonnen defeated Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) in a battle of two MMA veterans, which kicked off Bellator’s heavyweight world grand prix tournament.

Also on the main card, former lightweight champion Michael Chandler dominated Goiti Yamauchi over three rounds (30-26, 30-26, 30-25), Aaron Pico needed just 37 seconds to see off Shane Kruchten thanks to a vicious body shot, and Henry Corrales was a unanimous-decision victor (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) against Georgi Karakhanyan.

Source: MMAFightingonSBN/YouTube

Miocic sets UFC record with dominant victory over hyped heavyweight Ngannou

Four-year ban for UFC fighter who falsified evidence over contaminated meat

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Luckless James McCarthy, Man City 10 wins from glory and more Premier League talking points
Man United and Arsenal agree Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal - reports
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
LEINSTER
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Montpellier stars Pienaar and Cruden fancy Leinster's Champions Cup chances
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory
Munster's European hopes hang in the balance as they enter make-or-break territory
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie