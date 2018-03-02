  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan

Both sides clashed just before City’s Fabian Delph was sent off.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Mar 2018, 6:10 PM
8 hours ago 2,302 Views 5 Comments
Players and coaching staff get involved.
MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been fined £50,000 after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of failing to control their players against Wigan Athletic.

Players were involved in a melee during last month’s FA Cup tie at DW Stadium after Fabian Delph made a challenge on Wigan’s Max Power.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially appeared set to book Delph, before he subsequently showed a straight red card as Wigan players surrounded the City man and the match official.

Pep Guardiola and Wigan coach Paul Cook clashed on the sidelines, as players had to be separated on the pitch.

City lost the tie 1-0, Will Grigg’s second-half goal sending the League One side through to the fifth round at the expense of the Premier League leaders.

Sergio Aguero escaped punishment after City’s record goalscorer was embroiled in an altercation with a Wigan supporter who invaded the pitch following the full-time whistle.

