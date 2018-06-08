Russell confirmed new Bray boss as club face fight for survival with three wins in 21 games

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE confirmed the appointment of former UCD and Limerick boss Martin Russell as the club’s new first team manager.

The Dubliner has a long experience managing in domestic football over the last 15 years and takes over from Graham Kelly, who’s 60-day allowance as caretaker manager at the Carlisle Grounds expires this weekend.

Bray are in a precarious position in the Premier Division, sitting bottom of the table halfway through the season with just three wins from 21 games.

All three victories came under boss Kelly against opposition seeking European football, with the Wicklow club defeating all of Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s since the beginning of May.

Bray Wanderers are delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Russell as 1st team manager,” the club said on Friday.

“Martin has been assisting Graham Kelly in an advisory capacity since he took on the role of caretaker manager.

Russell led Limerick to promotion and an EA Sports Cup final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“We would also like to thank Graham for his huge contribution to the club and look forward to that continuing for many years to come.

We ask our supporters to get fully behind Martin and the team as we try to work our way up the table towards safety.”

Russell has been a regular fixture in the dugout for the Seagulls in recent months, assisting the club alongside Kelly during his interim tenure in charge.

The 51-year-old has previously taken charge of both UCD and Limerick.

A league-winning midfielder with St Pat’s in 1999, he entered management following retirement in 2003 as assistant manager at Richmond Park in 2003, before holding the same position at the Students.

Russell enjoyed four years in charge at the UCD Bowl between 2009 and 2013, then taking the role of assistant at St Pat’s.

He most recently oversaw a highly successful three year spell at the Market’s Field where he led Limerick to promotion, as well as an EA Sports Cup final in 2016.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!