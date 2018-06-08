This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Russell confirmed new Bray boss as club face fight for survival with three wins in 21 games

Former UCD and Limerick boss Martin Russell takes over at the Carlisle Grounds, aiming to keep the club away from relegation.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 8 Jun 2018, 4:58 PM
31 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
Martin Russell has been appointment manager at Bray Wanderers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Martin Russell has been appointment manager at Bray Wanderers.
Martin Russell has been appointment manager at Bray Wanderers.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BRAY WANDERERS HAVE confirmed the appointment of former UCD and Limerick boss Martin Russell as the club’s new first team manager.

The Dubliner has a long experience managing in domestic football over the last 15 years and takes over from Graham Kelly, who’s 60-day allowance as caretaker manager at the Carlisle Grounds expires this weekend.

Bray are in a precarious position in the Premier Division, sitting bottom of the table halfway through the season with just three wins from 21 games.

All three victories came under boss Kelly against opposition seeking European football, with the Wicklow club defeating all of Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and St Pat’s since the beginning of May.

Bray Wanderers are delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Russell as 1st team manager,” the club said on Friday.

“Martin has been assisting Graham Kelly in an advisory capacity since he took on the role of caretaker manager.

Martin Russell Russell led Limerick to promotion and an EA Sports Cup final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“We would also like to thank Graham for his huge contribution to the club and look forward to that continuing for many years to come.

We ask our supporters to get fully behind Martin and the team as we try to work our way up the table towards safety.”

Russell has been a regular fixture in the dugout for the Seagulls in recent months, assisting the club alongside Kelly during his interim tenure in charge.

The 51-year-old has previously taken charge of both UCD and Limerick.

A league-winning midfielder with St Pat’s in 1999, he entered management following retirement in 2003 as assistant manager at Richmond Park in 2003, before holding the same position at the Students.

Russell enjoyed four years in charge at the UCD Bowl between 2009 and 2013, then taking the role of assistant at St Pat’s.

He most recently oversaw a highly successful three year spell at the Market’s Field where he led Limerick to promotion, as well as an EA Sports Cup final in 2016.

From a debut in front of 53,000 at the age of 17 to a fresh start in the League of Ireland

‘I was heartbroken to leave Newcastle but coming back to Ireland was the best thing that happened to me’

