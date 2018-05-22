This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo duo rewarded with individual accolades for April after run to league final

Key forward Sinéad Cafferky and manager Peter Leahy have both been honoured.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 22 May 2018, 4:46 PM
LIDL LADIES NATIONAL Football League Division 1 finalists Mayo have been recognised twice in two days for their recent run of form.

The Croke Park Hotel & LGFA Player of the Month for April Sinéad Cafferky. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

Today, key forward Sinéad Cafferky picked up the Croke Park Hotel LGFA Player of the Month award for April, while yesterday Peter Leahy was named Lidl/Irish Daily Star Manager of the Month.

25-year-old Cafferky had a glittering campaign and caught the eye throughout, and has subsequently been rewarded with the individual accolade.

The Kilmovee Shamrocks star clocked a total of 5-9 throughout the Westerners’ nine matches but her immense semi-final performance stands out.

Lidl / Irish Daily Star April 2018 Manager of the Month Peter Leahy. Source: Harry Murphy/SPORTSFILE

Cafferky scored the crucial second-half goal — and her defending was just as impressive — as Mayo edged past Cork and set up a repeat of the 2017 TG4 All-Ireland senior final.

The decider resulted in a 12-point loss to Mick Bohan’s Dublin at Parnell Park, but the attention of Peter Leahy’s charges now switches to the Connacht championship.

They face Galway in the provincial final on Sunday 24 June, and will hope to make amends for a defeat at the same stage last year.

