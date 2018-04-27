  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallabies move to secure future of skipper Hooper with record five-year deal

Rugby Australia want to tie the back row down for the 2023 World Cup.

By AFP Friday 27 Apr 2018, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 1,689 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3981804
Image: Laurence Griffiths
Image: Laurence Griffiths

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAS offered Wallabies captain Michael Hooper an unprecedented five-year contract in a bid to secure him through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, according to media reports.

In a move interpreted as Hooper replacing Israel Folau as the face of Australian rugby, following controversy over his views on homosexuality, the reports say RA has offered the 26-year-old flanker its longest-ever deal.

A RA spokesman told AFP: “We don’t comment on contract negotiations.”

The marketable Hooper is out of contract at the end of this year but the New South Wales Waratahs flanker said he hasn’t decided on his future.

Asked if a long-term contract in Australia was appealing, Hooper told The Daily Telegraph: “I love playing rugby in Australia. It is such a great place to play rugby.

“There is a great talent pool and we have a lot of players coming up who are hungry to win, and that’s something that is exciting.”

But Hooper told the newspaper he was focused on leading the Waratahs, who top the Australian conference in this season’s Super Rugby competition.

“Next week is in my head at the moment,” Hooper said.

“You can’t get caught up in looking too far down the track. You have to focus on the here and now. That’s where my head is at.

“These things take time (to finalise). There are a lot of things going on, as you can imagine. Whenever that time arrives, so be it.”

Hooper, a two-time John Eales medal-winner as Australian rugby’s best player, would reportedly command Aus $1 million ($750,000) a season in Australia, but clubs in Europe and Japan were likely to pay more.

The reported developments follow a storm over Folau, after the devout Christian wrote on social media that gay people would go to hell unless they repented.

RA did not sanction Folau for his comments but the player revealed he was willing to walk away from the sport if the body felt his position was untenable.

 © – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Gibbes pleased to still have a sniff of Pro14 playoffs as he bids to complete miracle comeback in Munster

Munster speedster Fitzgerald desperate to seize his chance against Ulster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
FOOTBALL
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
LIVERPOOL
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie