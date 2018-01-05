Chris Farrell heads list of returning stars for Munster as Connacht rest Aki and Dillane

MUNSTER WILL PLAY without Billy Holland for the first time this season, but can consider themselves bolstered by the return of Chris Farrell, Rhys Marshall and Conor Oliver from injury for tomorrow’s inter-pro meeting with Connacht in Thomond Park (kick-off 19.45).

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Farrell partners Rory Scannell opposite a new Connacht midfield combination of Eoin Griffin and Pita Ahki. Bundee Aki, who started for Ireland alongside Farrell in November, is rested along with fellow internationals Ultan Dillane and Kieran Marmion.

In all, head coach Kieran Keane has made eight changes to the side that pushed Leinster to the pin of their collar in the RDS on Monday. Crucially, captain John Muldoon and openside Jarrad Butler join the excellent academy product Cillian Gallagher in the back row.

Cillian Gallagher ahead of the meeting with Leinster on New Year's Day. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Johann van Graan’s team-sheet sees a total of 10 changes, with only Simon Zebo and Keith Earls retained in the back-line after their 14-man loss to Ulster.

Conor Murray and Ian Keatley return to guide the team from half-back while CJ Stander captains his team from number eight with Dublin native Oliver playing for the first time this season after shoulder injury.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Keith Earls

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rhys Marshall

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Conor Oliver

8. CJ Stander (Capt).

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Robin Copeland

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Duncan Williams

22. Bill Johnston

23. Darren Sweetnam

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Pita Ahki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade:

1. Peter McCabe

2. Tom McCartney

3. Conor Carey

4. Quinn Roux

5. James Cannon

6. Cillian Gallagher

7. Jarrad Butler

8. John Muldoon (Capt)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Conan O’Donnell

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. Paul Boyle

21. James Mitchell

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Darragh Leader