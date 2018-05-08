  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Napoli star wanted by 'four or five Premier League clubs'

Manchester City are among the top teams who have been linked with a bid for Jorginho.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,252 Views 3 Comments
Napoli midfielder Jorginho.
Image: Francesco Pecoraro
Napoli midfielder Jorginho.
Napoli midfielder Jorginho.
Image: Francesco Pecoraro

NAPOLI STAR JORGINHO is wanted by four or five Premier League clubs but could still stay at the Serie A outfit, according to his agent.

The Brazil-born Italy international has enjoyed a fine season, his fourth full campaign at Napoli.

Despite being contracted until 2020, Jorginho, 26, has been linked with a move away and his agent Joao Santos confirmed several Premier League clubs were interested.

“A Manchester City bid for Jorginho? Everyone knows there are four or five Premier League clubs who want Jorginho,” he told CalcioNapoli24.

“Napoli have never talked about anything and I’ve never talked to other teams officially. I’m waiting for Napoli to define his future.

“Jorginho still has two years left on his contract and if Napoli want to sell him, he’ll just have to find an agreement with another team and then he’ll have to talk to us about it.”

Jorginho has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals.

While the midfielder is linked with a switch, Santos suggested a new deal could still be reached with Napoli.

“A hypothetical renewal with an amended contract? We’ll have to wait until the end of the season to talk to Napoli,” he said.

“Anything can happen in football.”

