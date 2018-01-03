Pete McGrath's Louth defeat Kildare by 8 points, while late rally sees Meath past Carlow

LOUTH BOUNCED BACK from an opening round defeat to Longford with a fine 2-11 to 0-9 win over Kildare in the O’Byrne Cup round 2 tonight.

The Lilywhites started with six members of last year’s Leinster final team in their 15, but it was Peter McGrath’s side raced into a commanding 2-3 to 0-1 lead early on.

Tadhg McEnaney bagged both goals for the Wee County, who led by five at half-time and cruised to victory after the break in Hawkfield.

Elsewhere in the Leinster pre-season competition, Meath scraped past Carlow on a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-7 in Netwatch Cullen Park.

In a low-scoring game, Carlow trailed by 0-4 to 0-3 at the interval but efforts from Daragh Foley and Diarmuid Walshe saw them move ahead shortly after the turnaround.

The Royals were a point behind on 63 minutes, but late scores from Ben Brennan (two) and Donal Lenihan sealed the late win.

O’Byrne Cup round 2 results

Dublin 1-13 Offaly 0-16, Parnell Park

Kildare 0-9 Louth 2-11, Hawkfield

Carlow 0-7 Meath 0-9, Netwatch Cullen Park

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

