This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I never thought for one minute that his face didn't fit' - O'Neill denies Doherty claims

The Ireland boss has defended his decision to limit the in-form Wolves star’s game time.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 6:27 PM
4 minutes ago 79 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4277115
Matt Doherty previously suggested his face didn't fit in the Ireland set-up.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Matt Doherty previously suggested his face didn't fit in the Ireland set-up.
Matt Doherty previously suggested his face didn't fit in the Ireland set-up.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

- Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium

IRELAND BOSS MARTIN O’Neill has defended his decision to limit the game time of in-form Wolves star Matt Doherty.

Doherty has arguably been the standout Irish player of the season so far, and was yesterday named Premier League PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for September.

Many observers had expected the wing-back to start in Ireland’s recent clash with Poland — particularly with first-choice right-back Seamus Coleman out injured — but Fulham’s Cyrus Christie was preferred in the role, with the Dubliner having to make do with a second-half appearance off the bench.

Frustrated at the lack of game time, Doherty, in an interview with The Sunday Times’ Paul Rowan, was quoted as saying: “Sometimes your face doesn’t fit and mine doesn’t at the moment.”

However, O’Neill insists the player remains firmly in his thoughts, rejecting claims that his face “doesn’t fit”.

The Ireland boss instead pointed to the good form of Seamus Coleman and Cyrus Christie as the primary reason for Doherty’s absence from the team more often than not.

“I went to see him Saturday,” O’Neill said. “The team didn’t play particularly well in the first half, but he was strong through the second half in particular and he scored a goal as well, so he’s having a really good time at the moment — he’s one player who’s playing regularly well in the Premier League. He’s got a good chance of being involved [in the upcoming games].

“I think he did that [interview] with a reporter who also did it as well the previous year. Matt’s been in the squad here now and he has a natural difficulty obviously since breaking into the [squad] here, because he’s essentially a wing-back at the moment — that’s the position he’s most comfortable in.

I think he’s 26 now and he’s maturing into a good player. I never thought for one minute that his face didn’t fit — it’s just a case of him not playing in the team. When someone’s doing well in that position already, it’s difficult for him to take over the role if we’re playing a back four. We’ve got one of the best right-backs in Europe playing in that position and when he was injured at the time, Christie came in and did very well for us, so his position remarkably is one of the positions we are actually quite strong in, but in terms of his face not fitting, it’s simply not true.”

Speaking more broadly about his selection criteria, O’Neill said both club and international form come into the equation.

He added: “If you took young Aiden O’Brien, who played in the game against Poland, did well, worked exceptionally hard in the game, got a goal for his rewards — which was great — and comes back to find himself sometimes starting, sometimes coming off, sometimes on the bench in the last couple of weeks as well for Millwall, [it is] a wee bit frustrating.

“But if he comes into the squad, I think he should not concern himself too much with what’s happened in the last couple of weeks at club level and try to concentrate and try to think about the good things he did in the game in Poland.

“That’s the sort of mentality you’re hoping to have. Some players will have left here and think they have done pretty well in a game and then not play at all in the next two or three weeks and come here maybe lacking in match fitness again, so those are the type of things I have to take into consideration.”

O’Brien is far from the only Irish striker who has not been an automatic starter at club level in recent times. Shane Long has been in and out of the Southampton team over the past couple of months, and O’Neill admits this situation is far from ideal.

In truth, we don’t have anyone who has proved themselves to be a prolific scorer, so it is a difficult one. 

“Shane is not that — he hasn’t scored at club level now for quite some considerable time, and of course, that plays with your mind.

“But you have to be very, very strong and think then the next chance that comes along, ‘This is the one that I’m going to take’.

“But I’m hoping that Shane — again, he’s not a regular starter for Southampton, but sometimes at international level for us, I have to maybe push that to the side.”

Another Irish striker who has had a frustrating start to the season is Sean Maguire. The Preston attacker picked up a hamstring injury in pre-season, but returned to action at the weekend off the bench and subsequently produced an assist to help secure a much-needed 4-0 win over Wigan.

With the player lacking game time, O’Neill hinted he was likely to be used off the bench if at all.

“He just got into the squad, he trained for the last few weeks he was telling me, which is good, and obviously he’s had a few historical hamstring problems that have arisen in the last 14-16 months and when you start getting those, you have to make sure that you’re absolutely fine.

“But we’ll look after him and we’ll monitor his training this week and monitor everything he does, which we’ll send back to Preston so that they know that we’re treating the player in the manner in which we’d like to be treated ourselves. So we’ll see how he is.

“Remember he only came on in the last 15 minutes of the match and that was his first piece of action for quite some time. We’ll have a look at him and if he can make a little cameo for us, that would be great.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    McGregor's coach expects to see Khabib rematch come next, but would love to see Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    FOOTBALL
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    Togetherness key to United's fightback - Lukaku
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Martin O'Neill plays down questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Martin O'Neill plays down questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw
    'If we played quickly, Liverpool are better than us' — Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie