Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Páirc Tailteann redevelopment receives full support from Meath clubs after Sean Boylan speech

At a county board meeting last night, the former All-Ireland winning manager encouraged the clubs to back the project.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 4:07 PM
8 hours ago 6,210 Views 2 Comments
File photo of Sean Boylan
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
File photo of Sean Boylan
File photo of Sean Boylan
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

MEATH’S 59 GAA clubs unanimously agreed to support the redevelopment of Páirc Tailteann at a county board meeting last night.

Former All-Ireland winning manager Sean Boylan gave an impassioned plea at the meeting for the clubs to financially support the redevelopment of Páirc Tailteann into a 21,000-seater stadium, which could end up costing in excess of €20m.

Planning permission for the project has already been granted. The building of the €10m 4,000 seater main stand is expected to begin by early 2019 if all funding is approved.

Floodlights will also be re-installed at the venue. Lights were initially put in several years ago, but were taken down on health and safety grounds.

In a statement last night, Meath GAA announced that a Páirc Tailteann Development Committee (PTDC) will be established to handle “the project and the bulk of its funding.”

They aim to raise a minimum of €2m over the next two years to minimise the borrowings required.

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

