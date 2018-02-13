Páirc Tailteann redevelopment receives full support from Meath clubs after Sean Boylan speech

MEATH’S 59 GAA clubs unanimously agreed to support the redevelopment of Páirc Tailteann at a county board meeting last night.
Former All-Ireland winning manager Sean Boylan gave an impassioned plea at the meeting for the clubs to financially support the redevelopment of Páirc Tailteann into a 21,000-seater stadium, which could end up costing in excess of €20m.
Planning permission for the project has already been granted. The building of the €10m 4,000 seater main stand is expected to begin by early 2019 if all funding is approved.
Floodlights will also be re-installed at the venue. Lights were initially put in several years ago, but were taken down on health and safety grounds.
In a statement last night, Meath GAA announced that a Páirc Tailteann Development Committee (PTDC) will be established to handle “the project and the bulk of its funding.”
They aim to raise a minimum of €2m over the next two years to minimise the borrowings required.
