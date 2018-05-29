'It’s disgusting to be honest' - Pat Fenlon on Waterford manager's assault

PAT FENLON HAS expressed his shock following news that Waterford boss Alan Reynolds was the victim of an unprovoked assault at the weekend.

Fenlon had been working with Reynolds as Waterford’s Director of Football, but stepped down last February to take up a new role working with the club’s owner Lee Power.

“It’s shocking, I spoke to Alan yesterday and today, he’s in good spirits at the moment,” he told the Soccer Republic Extra Podcast.

“He’s a fair few injuries, it will take a bit of time to heal, everyone is thinking about him, he’s done a fantastic job with the club, the supporters are all thinking of him.

“It’s a horrible situation, we see it all over the country on a regular basis and it’s disgusting to be honest.”

Coaches Paul Cashin and Fran Rockett are taking temporary charge of the club as Reynolds — who sustained facial injuries and a suspected broken leg — continues his recovery.

Third-place Waterford travel to play reigning Premier Division champions Cork at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!