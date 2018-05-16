  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Record-breaking Guardiola lands Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year double

The Manchester City boss has seen his dominance of the English game in 2017-18 extend into the collection of individual awards.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 May 2018, 2:23 AM
22 minutes ago 56 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4015414

A MEMORABLE 2017/18 campaign for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has seen him collect a Premier League Manager of the Season and LMA Manager of the Year double.

Having led his side to the English top-flight title with a record-breaking 100-point haul, the Catalan has continued his dominance of the domestic game by landing two prestigious individual awards.

He is the first City manager to scoop either of the coveted prizes, with the Blues having scaled never-before-seen heights during a season which also saw them toast Carabao Cup glory.

The League Managers Association (LMA) award is voted for by fellow professional bosses, with Guardiola seeing his achievements recognised by his peers.

Only five Premier League champions have taken the prize in previous years, with the likes of Alan Pardew and Tony Pulis among those to have emerged victorious in a vote which places little emphasis on silverware.

Guardiola’s efforts could not be ignored, however, with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach proving himself to be the best in the business.

He said after fending off competition from Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Sean Dyche (Burnley), Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolves), Neil Warnock (Cardiff) and John Coleman (Accrington Stanley): “All the other managers deserve this. They had an amazing season. You have to choose one, I was this one.

“We played good and we are happy for that. Of course, always I think the records are a consequence of our game, our consistency. To make these type of numbers you have to be solid for months, and not just a short period.

“I am at a fantastic club – it is a family. The organisation is excellent. I was at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Manchester City – I feel at home.

“The investment was so important and the quality of our players made the difference. When I was a little boy I always say England was a little bit like a paradise.

“Everybody wants to be here. I want to say thank you to the Premier League for giving me the opportunity to be here, to share with my family, living here in England.

“The last 10 years nobody has won back-to-back so that is the challenge.”

The Premier League Manager of the Season poll also went Guardiola’s way, with that decision taken by a panel of experts which includes sponsors, journalists and former players and managers.

He is the fourth overseas coach to take the prize, with neither Roberto Mancini nor Manuel Pellegrini having managed to claim it after their respective title successes with City.

Guardiola has some way to go, however, if he is to match the achievements of Sir Alex Ferguson, with the legendary Manchester United manager having won the award on 11 occasions in his career.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
Neymar nearing injury comeback for Brazil as World Cup looms
LEINSTER
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ireland's Chris Hughton earns three-year deal after keeping Brighton in the Premier League
Ireland's Chris Hughton earns three-year deal after keeping Brighton in the Premier League
Graeme Souness apologises after Sky Sports walkout
'I think he's mature enough now to go to a big club... Where the expectations are there'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie