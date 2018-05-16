Record-breaking Guardiola lands Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year double

A MEMORABLE 2017/18 campaign for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has seen him collect a Premier League Manager of the Season and LMA Manager of the Year double.

Having led his side to the English top-flight title with a record-breaking 100-point haul, the Catalan has continued his dominance of the domestic game by landing two prestigious individual awards.

He is the first City manager to scoop either of the coveted prizes, with the Blues having scaled never-before-seen heights during a season which also saw them toast Carabao Cup glory.

The League Managers Association (LMA) award is voted for by fellow professional bosses, with Guardiola seeing his achievements recognised by his peers.

Only five Premier League champions have taken the prize in previous years, with the likes of Alan Pardew and Tony Pulis among those to have emerged victorious in a vote which places little emphasis on silverware.

Guardiola’s efforts could not be ignored, however, with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach proving himself to be the best in the business.

He said after fending off competition from Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Sean Dyche (Burnley), Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolves), Neil Warnock (Cardiff) and John Coleman (Accrington Stanley): “All the other managers deserve this. They had an amazing season. You have to choose one, I was this one.

“We played good and we are happy for that. Of course, always I think the records are a consequence of our game, our consistency. To make these type of numbers you have to be solid for months, and not just a short period.

“I am at a fantastic club – it is a family. The organisation is excellent. I was at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Manchester City – I feel at home.

“The investment was so important and the quality of our players made the difference. When I was a little boy I always say England was a little bit like a paradise.

“Everybody wants to be here. I want to say thank you to the Premier League for giving me the opportunity to be here, to share with my family, living here in England.

“The last 10 years nobody has won back-to-back so that is the challenge.”

The Premier League Manager of the Season poll also went Guardiola’s way, with that decision taken by a panel of experts which includes sponsors, journalists and former players and managers.

He is the fourth overseas coach to take the prize, with neither Roberto Mancini nor Manuel Pellegrini having managed to claim it after their respective title successes with City.

Guardiola has some way to go, however, if he is to match the achievements of Sir Alex Ferguson, with the legendary Manchester United manager having won the award on 11 occasions in his career.

- Omni