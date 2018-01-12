  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United

Sanchez would be an “absolutely unbelievable signing” for Jose Mourinho, according to the former Old Trafford defender.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jan 2018, 7:52 AM
48 minutes ago 1,381 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3793737
On the move: Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
On the move: Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.
On the move: Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ COULD help Manchester United win trophies if he decides to snub Manchester City for Jose Mourinho’s men as former Red Devil Phil Neville tipped the Arsenal star to make a similar impact to Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie at Old Trafford.

Sanchez has been expected to join former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at runaway Premier League leaders City in January after his protracted move to the Etihad Stadium fell through during the previous transfer window.

However, United have reportedly joined the race to sign the soon-to-be free agent from rivals Arsenal as Mourinho looks to hijack Guardiola’s pursuit of the Chile forward – with out-of-favour playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan mentioned as a possible makeweight in a swap deal.

United beat City to the capture of Van Persie in 2012 and the Dutch star delivered the Premier League title that season, while Cantona hoisted the trophy aloft on four occasions during his time at the Theatre of Dreams and Neville feels Sanchez could follow in the footsteps of the duo.

“I was blown away really, because everyone thought he was going to the blue half of Manchester,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It’s pretty obvious he’s not going to stay at Arsenal. I think if United were going to buy him, £25million would be an absolute snip.

“United missed out on buying [Inter's] Ivan Perisic in the summer, and with that missed out on a winger. I think Sanchez provides the quality, the goals and the world-class ability he has got.

“I think it would be an absolutely unbelievable signing. If you look back at Man Utd’s big signings over the decades, Cantona came out of the hat, Van Persie was a surprise, and they both helped United win titles. I think this could have a similar impact. He’s got the character to play at Old Trafford.

“It would be a coup, particularly for United fans, to have a player like Sanchez potentially come to them over City. It would be a strong statement.”

United are second in the Premier League, 15 points behind neighbours and unbeaten pacesetters City after 22 matches.

Mourinho’s United play host to lowly Stoke City at Old Trafford on Monday, while Guardiola’s side face Liverpool on Merseyside.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
Flores favourite ahead of O'Neill for Stoke job and has 24 hours to accept - Guillem Balague
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
FOOTBALL
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
Leverkusen admit Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal target Bailey could be sold
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
HURLING
'To me, the provinces are gone, theyâre dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
'To me, the provinces are gone, they’re dead' - a call for an open hurling championship draw
Reigning champions Our Lady's and 2016 kingpins Árdscoil Rís triumph in Harty quarter-finals
Free-taker key as Midleton CBS return to Harty Cup last four stage with narrow victory over Thurles CBS
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
LEINSTER
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie