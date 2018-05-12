  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Bale stars as Madrid put six past Celta Vigo a fortnight before Champions League final

Zinedine Zidane’s side turned on the style with two weeks to go before facing Liverpool in Kiev.

By AFP Saturday 12 May 2018, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,096 Views 7 Comments
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring the opening goal for Madrid on Saturday night.
Image: Victor Carretero
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring the opening goal for Madrid on Saturday night.
Gareth Bale celebrates scoring the opening goal for Madrid on Saturday night.
Image: Victor Carretero

GARETH BALE SCORED twice as Real Madrid routed Celta Vigo 6-0 on Saturday to give coach Zinedine Zidane a selection headache for the Champions League final.

With Cristiano Ronaldo again sidelined with an ankle injury, Welsh star Bale stepped into the limelight with two first-half strikes to push his case for a starting spot in the European showpiece against Liverpool in Kiev in two weeks’ time.

Bale opened his account after 13 minutes on Saturday, picking up a sweetly-timed through ball from Luka Modric to score.

His second on the half-hour mark saw him dash to the byline before tucking the ball to one side of a defender and then unleashing a sharp left-footed drive into the corner of the net.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-CELTA VIGO Facundo Roncaglia challenges Karim Benzema. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Bale celebrated by dedicating his performance to his third son Axel Charles who was born on Tuesday.

Isco made it 3-0 after 32 minutes before Moroccan midfielder Achraf added the fourth, seven minutes into the second half.

On a miserable night for mid-table Celta, Sergi Gomez put through his own net on 74 minutes, leaving German internatonal Toni Kroos to tuck away Real’s sixth goal after 81 minutes.

Real stay in third place in the table on 75 points, 15 behind champions Barcelona and three back from city rivals Atletico with one game left to play.

- © AFP, 2018

