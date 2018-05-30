This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 30 May, 2018
Robert Lewandowski's agent confirms he wants to leave Bayern Munich

The player’s agent claims that he wants ‘a new challenge’ and that Bayern’s management are aware of his desire to leave.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 May 2018, 11:12 AM
47 minutes ago 1,497 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4043976
Lewandowski celebrates: Polish striker struck 41 times for Bayern this season.
Lewandowski celebrates: Polish striker struck 41 times for Bayern this season.
Lewandowski celebrates: Polish striker struck 41 times for Bayern this season.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI WANTS to leave Bayern Munich in pursuit of a new challenge, his agent has said.

The Poland international has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for a number of weeks despite an insistence from Bayern chairman Karl-Heinze Rummenigge that no negotiations had taken place.

However, Pini Zahavi, who became Lewandowski’s representative in February, has confirmed the striker wants a move away from the Allianz Arena, despite Rummenigge insisting Lewandowski remains ‘completely loyal’.

“Robert feels he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The Bayern management know about it,” Zahavi told Sport Bild.

Zahavi denied there was any one club that Lewandowski is keen to join but called on Rummenigge to respect his desire to further his career.

“Robert’s motives are not money or a particular club, because almost all the top clubs would like to have the best striker in the world in their ranks,” he said.

“Everyone in Bayern’s club management has had a great career of their own. They should understand his situation.”

Bayern are thought to be determined not to sell Lewandowski who has won four consecutive league titles since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and still has three seasons left on his current contract.

Lewandowski’s future has been under scrutiny ever since Zahavi’s appointment, given the Israeli’s involvement in brokering Neymar’s world-record €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 29-year-old has been tipped as a replacement for Karim Benzema at Madrid but has also been linked with PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Lewandowski came in for criticism, including from some team-mates, after he refused to acknowledge coach Jupp Heycnkes when he was substituted during the 3-1 win over Cologne this month.

Former coach Ottmar Hitzfeld accused him of being “an egotist”, although he claimed it was unlikely Bayern’s refusal to sell the player would change following the incident.

Sport Bild claim Bayern will more readily sell Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal, Thiago Alcantara and Juan Bernat if suitable offers are made.

Northern Ireland held by England’s World Cup opponents

FA support Sterling for ‘honest and heartfelt account’ following gun tattoo outrage

