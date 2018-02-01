Seamus Coleman acknowledges the fans after the final whistle last night.

Seamus Coleman acknowledges the fans after the final whistle last night.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SEAMUS Coleman was hailed by boss Sam Allardyce after the full-back made his return to Premier League action last night, as Everton beat Leicester City 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Coleman impressed after a 10-month layoff caused by a broken leg suffered in Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Wales last March, and the experienced manager heaped praise on the Donegal native.

“For him to finish 90 minutes – and in the 92nd minute run 80 yards with the ball, was outstanding for me and he’s an example to every player at this football club,” Allardyce told reporters.

“When you’ve been out for 10 months and you can perform with the sort of energy and quality he did today is just marvellous to see.”

Allardyce also said it was a promising start for the new partnership down the right between Coleman and Theo Walcott, who was signed by the club from Arsenal in the January transfer window and proceeded to grab a brace last night.

“There’s a new partnership flourishing which has come together for the very first time,” the Toffees boss explained.

“Everybody could see the impact those two had together. Theo could have scored a hat-trick today.”

When pressed on how the pair managed to form an understanding so quickly, Allardyce added: ”Quality. Nothing more to say about it.

“Quality and understanding. Obviously Seamus has played against Theo quite a lot and knows him so that helped the combination today.

“The support for each other both ways was excellent, the covering Theo gave Seamus out of possession was excellent, too.”

