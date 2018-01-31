Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City

A giant Seamus Coleman banner in the stands during the Premier League match at Goodison Park.

MANCHESTER CITY IGNORED the carnage around them to march serenely on, widening their lead to an enormous 15 points with a 3-0 victory at home to West Brom with just 13 games still to play, while Seamus Coleman impressed on his return from long-term injury during Everton’s 2-1 victory over Leicester City.

The painful defeat for rivals United realistically ends any lingering hopes they may have harboured of catching runaway leaders City.

It was business as usual for Guardiola’s City, who handed a debut to £57-million-pound (€65 million) defender Aymeric Laporte, who only signed for the club from Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

City struck through Fernandinho midway through the first half and doubled their lead through Kevin De Bruyne in the second half before Sergio Aguero struck late on.

Theo Walcott takes the acclaim for #efc with his goals but the night belonged to Seamus Coleman, superb display and fought to the end. Heartfelt salute to the Gwladys St after the final whistle. — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) January 31, 2018

City earlier opted out of a bid for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez, with reports putting the transfer package at £95 million, after ending their chase of Sanchez earlier in the transfer window, due to slam shut at 2300 GMT.

In other results on Wednesday, Newcastle drew 1-1 with Burnley, Southampton drew 1-1 at home to Brighton and Stoke were involved in a goalless stalemate with Watford.

On Tuesday, Swansea shocked Arsenal 3-1 while Liverpool beat Huddersfield 3-0 and West Ham drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

English Premier League results on Wednesday:

Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 3 (Wilson 51, Stanislas 64, Ake 67)

Everton 2 (Walcott 25, 39) Leicester 1 (Vardy 71-pen)

Manchester City 3 (Fernandinho 19, De Bruyne 68, Aguero 89) West Brom 0

Newcastle 1 (Lascelles 65) Burnley 1 (Vokes 85)

Southampton 1 (Stephens 64) Brighton 1 (Murray 14-pen)

Stoke 0 Watford 0

Tottenham 2 (Eriksen 1, Jones 28-og) Manchester United 0

Played Tuesday

Huddersfield 0 Liverpool 3 (Can 26, Firmino 45+1, Salah 78-pen)

Swansea 3 (Clucas 34, 86, Ayew 61) Arsenal 1 (Monreal 33)

West Ham 1 (Noble 43-pen) Crystal Palace 1 (Benteke 24)

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

