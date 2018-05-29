This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 29 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland look towards Australia as Leinster crop hope to bring winning momentum

Leinster hooker Sean Cronin is excited to get back into international camp for the next month.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 29 May 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,203 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4041426

SEAN CRONIN AND his Leinster team-mates finished their provincial campaign in style by securing a historic double on Saturday in Dublin, but this rugby season is not finished just yet.

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland will gather tomorrow in Carton House to begin preparations for their trip to Australia this weekend ahead of a three-Test series next month.

Ireland’s Keith Earls Conor Murray Peter O’Mahony Sean Cronin and Rory Best after the match Ireland's last game as the Grand Slam win in England. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The clashes in Brisbane [9 June], Melbourne [16 June] and Sydney [23 June] provide Ireland with the chance to conclude a remarkable campaign for Irish rugby on another high.

The last time Ireland won a series in Australia was 1979, when Ollie Campbell took over at out-half in place of Tony Ward and shone in the two victories in Brisbane and Sydney.

Schmidt’s men come into this summer’s tour against Michael Cheika’s Wallabies hoping to continue their momentum from the Grand Slam success in March and, even after a long season, Cronin is relishing the opportunity.

“It’s very exciting,” said the Leinster hooker.

“It’s a tremendous group of guys working under Joe and I’m sure he’ll have us back down to earth when we get together on Wednesday.

“Joe has his own way of doing stuff as well, so we’ll have to get up to speed with that and put this [Leinster's success] to bed pretty quick.

“I’m looking forward to the three great cities we’re going to, I think it’s the ’70s since we’ve had a win there so it’s going to be a huge tour.”

Schmidt will be hopeful that the likes of Cronin, Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Dan Leavy and others will bring their recent Leinster form straight back into the Ireland mix, just as the crossover has worked in the opposite way in recent times.

Many of Schmidt’s players brought energy and confidence back into the Leinster camp at the right time after their Grand Slam, boosting what proved to be an incredible run-in to the province’s season.

“The huge success we had with the Grand Slam, lads came back on a high,” said Cronin.

Sean Cronin and Jamie George Cronin has been in superb form for Leinster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“We have got a super crop of young guys who tasted a bit of success there and they’ve led from the front [at Leinster] as well since they’ve come back and added so much value.

“It’s across the board, it’s the older guys as well, and I throw myself into that category.

“It probably won’t really process for a lot of guys for the next few days, what they’ve achieved this season.”

Of course, this 32-man Ireland squad is not made up solely of Leinster players.

While the eastern province played right up until last weekend, Schmidt’s six-man Munster contingent will have had a three-week break from games by the time the first Test rolls around.

The five-man Ulster group will be in a similar boat, but the Connacht trio’s last provincial game will have been six weeks before.

The hope, of course, is that those mini-breaks will allow those players to hit this Test series free of niggles and hungry to make more history.

“A lot of those lads will come in outside of Leinster thirsty for more success as well off the back of the Grand Slam,” said Cronin, “and it will be a good mix.

“Obviously, we’re going to come in and try and add value, like we always do, and add a bit of success there.

“It will be a good group and I’m looking forward to getting back in.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Analysis: Johnny Sexton’s combative class shines for Leinster once again

Lancaster: ‘Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year’s World Cup’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
'We can improve... But in any case I think we had a lot of fun tonight'
Euro 2016 champions Portugal held by England's upcoming World Cup opponents
Sevilla pluck new coach from Girona after excellent first season in La Liga
HURLING
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool agree deal for â¬50 million Monaco star
Liverpool agree deal for €50 million Monaco star
A nation holds its breath as Mo Salah travels to Spain for treatment
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
FRANCE
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
'I'm proud to say I've made a senior cap for the Republic of Ireland'
A bleak reminder of where Ireland are at and more talking points from Paris friendly
O'Neill: We're a great distance off the French, but the players can learn from this defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie