  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

League targets with Cork, breakthrough in Australia and new Páirc Uí Chaoimh debut

The Douglas man is gearing up for Cork’s 2018 campaign.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 7:52 PM
47 minutes ago 1,344 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3792827
Sean Powter at the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships First Class Rivals Launch.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE
Sean Powter at the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships First Class Rivals Launch.
Sean Powter at the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships First Class Rivals Launch.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

HE HAS TWO senior championship campaigns under his belt with Cork yet this year’s league campaign will mark a milestone for Sean Powter.

The 20-year-old was a Leaving Cert student in 2016 and largely occupied with U21 grade endeavours in the opening months of 2017.

The coming months will see Cork, who take on Clare in next Saturday’s McGrath Cup final, consume his thoughts.

“This will be my first proper go at the league so I can’t wait. I played the first two league games last year but I was injured against Galway and got taken off against Kildare.

“Obviously I would have liked to play my final year U21 and have a crack off that. But it (the switch to U20 football) has given me a chance to focus on senior football and make something happen for 2018 with Cork.”

Powter is clear what Cork’s spring target must be a year after they were frustrated by an inconsistent run of league form.

“We’re setting the aim to get promotion out of Division 2 because last year we probably should have beat a few teams that we drew with like Down in Páirc Uí Rinn and Galway up in Galway. But the main aim for the start of the season anyway is to get promotion to Division 1.”

That theme of inconsistency carried over to last summer’s championship where Cork mixed an emphatic Munster final loss to Kerry with a gritty showing that saw them push Mayo to the wire in the qualifiers.

Sean Powter and Jason Doherty Sean Powter in action for Cork against Mayo in the All-Ireland senior football qualifier last July. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“It was actually annoying seeing Mayo get so far,” says Powter.

“You think we could be there if we get consistency. The main thing is last year we didn’t perform, we performed in one game all year. It’s just disappointing we couldn’t do it against Kerry and Tipperary for 60-70 minutes.

“We’re optimistic about the year coming but we’ve to be realistic as well. We got hammered by Kerry last year.

“We were growing up looking at the likes of (Michael) Shields, Eoin Cadogan and Ken (O’Halloran) playing for Cork, dreaming about playing with them. Now that they’re going, it’s kind of making you feel a bit old in yourself. (There’s) a lot of young fellas there now.

“I think we’ll be there or thereabouts. Ronan (McCarthy) has brought in a new approach, be free and enjoy the game of football which is what we are doing this year I think.”

Powter enters the 2018 campaign on the back of a breakthrough season that also saw him make the cut for the Irish International Rules squad.

“I thought personally because I was too small I wouldn’t be called in at all. But then Darragh Ó Sé asked me in for trials and I was absolutely delighted. Also the fact that I didn’t make the original panel and was a late inclusion made it all the more sweeter.

“When you’re playing with the likes of Aidan O’Shea, Conor McManus, Michael Murphy, it’s an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“When I was over there I was marking one of the smaller fellas, so it wasn’t too bad.

“I met my family for the first time in 12 years, my dad’s from Australia so I met them which I wouldn’t have got (to do) otherwise so that’s a special occasion in itself.”

Sean Powter Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The opening league encounter presents Cork with a chance to renew acquaintances with Tipperary on 27 January.

Getting to play under floodlights in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is an occasion they will relish.

“I can’t wait for that,” remarks Powter.

“It’s going to be a great occasion. I played in the last game there with Rochestown in an O’Callaghan Cup hurling game against Midleton CBS. We got to play the last game there which is kind of iconic.

“It’ll be the first time for many of the players playing in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh. So hopefully we can make history there.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Retiring from Kilkenny – ‘It was hard to get the words out, it was hard to tell him to be honest’

Boost for Cork footballers as long-serving forward O’Connor commits to play in 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Evans not world class but the right addition for Arsenal - Keown
PSG and Real interest in Dele Alli, Man United target Belgian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
LIVERPOOL
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
LEINSTER
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie