League targets with Cork, breakthrough in Australia and new Páirc Uí Chaoimh debut

HE HAS TWO senior championship campaigns under his belt with Cork yet this year’s league campaign will mark a milestone for Sean Powter.

The 20-year-old was a Leaving Cert student in 2016 and largely occupied with U21 grade endeavours in the opening months of 2017.

The coming months will see Cork, who take on Clare in next Saturday’s McGrath Cup final, consume his thoughts.

“This will be my first proper go at the league so I can’t wait. I played the first two league games last year but I was injured against Galway and got taken off against Kildare.

“Obviously I would have liked to play my final year U21 and have a crack off that. But it (the switch to U20 football) has given me a chance to focus on senior football and make something happen for 2018 with Cork.”

Powter is clear what Cork’s spring target must be a year after they were frustrated by an inconsistent run of league form.

“We’re setting the aim to get promotion out of Division 2 because last year we probably should have beat a few teams that we drew with like Down in Páirc Uí Rinn and Galway up in Galway. But the main aim for the start of the season anyway is to get promotion to Division 1.”

That theme of inconsistency carried over to last summer’s championship where Cork mixed an emphatic Munster final loss to Kerry with a gritty showing that saw them push Mayo to the wire in the qualifiers.

Sean Powter in action for Cork against Mayo in the All-Ireland senior football qualifier last July. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“It was actually annoying seeing Mayo get so far,” says Powter.

“You think we could be there if we get consistency. The main thing is last year we didn’t perform, we performed in one game all year. It’s just disappointing we couldn’t do it against Kerry and Tipperary for 60-70 minutes.

“We’re optimistic about the year coming but we’ve to be realistic as well. We got hammered by Kerry last year.

“We were growing up looking at the likes of (Michael) Shields, Eoin Cadogan and Ken (O’Halloran) playing for Cork, dreaming about playing with them. Now that they’re going, it’s kind of making you feel a bit old in yourself. (There’s) a lot of young fellas there now.

“I think we’ll be there or thereabouts. Ronan (McCarthy) has brought in a new approach, be free and enjoy the game of football which is what we are doing this year I think.”

Powter enters the 2018 campaign on the back of a breakthrough season that also saw him make the cut for the Irish International Rules squad.

“I thought personally because I was too small I wouldn’t be called in at all. But then Darragh Ó Sé asked me in for trials and I was absolutely delighted. Also the fact that I didn’t make the original panel and was a late inclusion made it all the more sweeter.

“When you’re playing with the likes of Aidan O’Shea, Conor McManus, Michael Murphy, it’s an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“When I was over there I was marking one of the smaller fellas, so it wasn’t too bad.

“I met my family for the first time in 12 years, my dad’s from Australia so I met them which I wouldn’t have got (to do) otherwise so that’s a special occasion in itself.”

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The opening league encounter presents Cork with a chance to renew acquaintances with Tipperary on 27 January.

Getting to play under floodlights in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is an occasion they will relish.

“I can’t wait for that,” remarks Powter.

“It’s going to be a great occasion. I played in the last game there with Rochestown in an O’Callaghan Cup hurling game against Midleton CBS. We got to play the last game there which is kind of iconic.

“It’ll be the first time for many of the players playing in the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh. So hopefully we can make history there.”

