Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Man United goalkeeper ruled out of World Cup for Argentina due to injury

Sergio Romero injured his right knee during training in Buenos Aires yesterday.

By AFP Wednesday 23 May 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,785 Views 1 Comment
Sergio Romero in action in the FA Cup in January at Old Trafford.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

ARGENTINA’S WORLD CUP preparations suffered a blow yesterday as goalkeeper Sergio Romero was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) said.

The Manchester United goalkeeper injured his right knee during training in Buenos Aires yesterday.

“Romero will be removed from the list of 23 players who will participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia,” the AFA said in a statement.

31-year-old Romero is the most capped goalkeeper in the history of the Argentina national team with 83 appearances and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

The AFA said Romero had suffered a blockage in his right knee and was being evaluated surgically. A replacement will be announced “in the coming days,” the statement said.

As well as his World Cup experience, Romero has represented Argentina in three Copa Americas and was also a member of the side that won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Argentina, beaten finalists in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, open their Group D campaign in Russia against Iceland on 16 June.

Other first round opponents include Croatia and Nigeria.

© AFP 2018

