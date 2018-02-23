Shelbourne's new jersey pays lovely tribute to U16 player who tragically passed away

DCU president professor Brian MacCraith, Shels chairman Joe Casey, manager Owen Heary, director of sport James Galvin and player Cian Kavanagh. Source: shelbournefc.ie

THE SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE First Division kicks off around the country tonight, and Shelbourne get their campaign going away to UCD at the Belfield Bowl (7.45pm).

Ahead of the opening fixture of the season, Shels have unveiled their new home kit for 2018.

After recently announcing a partnership with Dublin City University (DCU) — aimed at delivering “mutual objectives in relation to sporting excellence, community involvement and educational opportunities for young players through scholarships and access schemes” — the latest jersey features DCU’s logo as its main sponsor.

There’s also a really nice touch as the word ‘Izzy’ appears under the club’s crest to remember Shels U16 player Izzy Dezu, who died suddenly after collapsing during a match back in December.

Cian Kavanagh in the shirt. Source: Twitter/shelsfc

