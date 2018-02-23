  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 February, 2018
Shelbourne's new jersey pays lovely tribute to U16 player who tragically passed away

The club’s sponsorship with Dublin City University was also officially unveiled on the kit.

By Ben Blake Friday 23 Feb 2018, 9:41 AM
4 hours ago 3,239 Views 4 Comments
Shels kit 2 DCU president professor Brian MacCraith, Shels chairman Joe Casey, manager Owen Heary, director of sport James Galvin and player Cian Kavanagh. Source: shelbournefc.ie

THE SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE First Division kicks off around the country tonight, and Shelbourne get their campaign going away to UCD at the Belfield Bowl (7.45pm).

Ahead of the opening fixture of the season, Shels have unveiled their new home kit for 2018.

After recently announcing a partnership with Dublin City University (DCU) — aimed at delivering “mutual objectives in relation to sporting excellence, community involvement and educational opportunities for young players through scholarships and access schemes” — the latest jersey features DCU’s logo as its main sponsor.

There’s also a really nice touch as the word ‘Izzy’ appears under the club’s crest to remember Shels U16 player Izzy Dezu, who died suddenly after collapsing during a match back in December.

Shels jersey Cian Kavanagh in the shirt. Source: Twitter/shelsfc

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

