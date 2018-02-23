Ex-Liverpool striker off the mark as Sligo beat Derry to record first win of the season

Sligo Rovers 2

Derry City 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

FORMER LIVERPOOL STRIKER Adam Morgan and Alistair Roy registered their first goals for Sligo Rovers as the Bit o’Red were 2-1 winners against Derry City.

Ronan Curtis’ late goal was little more than a consolation for Kenny Shiels’ side who remain without any points with two games played.

Having both started off the 2018 campaign with defeats, this meeting between the two sides was treated as a must win by both.

Originally due to take place in the newly refurbished Brandywell, the game was switched to The Showgrounds with the Bogside venue not yet ready.

Ger Lyttle handed debuts to both Michell Beeney and Patrick McClean, they were quickly called into action as Curtis had the game’s first shot at goal with less than one minute played.

The tricky Eduardo Pinceli’s quick free-kick was sent into the box by Adam Morgan, but Ben Doherty’s crucial interception prevented Caolan McAleer from taking his side’s first shot at goal.

A Beeney save after 18 minutes cut out an excellent Ronan Hale drive following good work from both Ronan Curtis and Ben Doherty.

Almost immediately afterwards, Ger Doherty forced a McClean volley wide after the ball spent some time bobbling about the visitors’ penalty area. Rory Hale tried his luck from the left-hand side, but Beeney’s excellent fingertip save just sent the bal trickling wide.

Doherty made two vital saves in the Derry sticks before the half-time whistle, keeping McCabe and Morgan at bay.

Rory Patterson did try his luck appealing for a penalty after he felt he was taken down illegally in the box, but referee Paul McLaughlin waved play on.

The hosts continued where they left off in the first-half with Gary Boylan beating Ben Doherty on the right side, placing an excellent cross in front of goal, but McClean’s close-range shot was blocked.

Ger Doherty was proving to be the main obstacle in Sligo’s way, as they turned up the momentum, the Derry veteran wasn’t letting off.

David Cawley’s powerful drive looked a certain goal, but for a fingertip save from Doherty, before he was eventually beaten.

With 76 minutes on the clock, the Candystripes failed to clear their lines and Morgan managed to bundle the ball over the line following a goalmouth scramble to give Sligo a vital lead.

Ger Lyttle’s men were not easing off and their lead was doubled on 83 minutes when an outstanding Cawley ball split open the Derry defence and fell right into the path of Roy who slotted past Doherty.

Derry went on the attack late on, and got their just rewards when Curtis capitalised on a lapse of concentration in the Sligo defence, but it was too little too late from the visitors.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Gary Boylan, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Seamus Sharkey, Patrick McClean; Rhys McCabe, David Cawley, Eduardo Pinceli; Caolan McAleer, Adam Morgan (Greg Moorhouse, 84), Ally Roy.

Derry City: Ger Doherty; Conor McDermott (Jamie McDonagh, 61), Armin Aganovic, Darren Cole, Ben Doherty; Nicky Low, Aaron McEneff; Ronan Curtis, Rory Hale (Eoin Toal 78), Ronan Hale; Rory Patterson.

Referee: Paul McLaughin.

