Kingdom rule - 2017 title holders and beaten finalists both claim Munster schools quarter-final victories

REIGNING CHAMPIONS ST Brendan’s (Killarney) and last year’s beaten finalists Tralee CBS both booked spots in this year’s Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí senior football semi-finals with quarter-final victories this afternoon.

St Brendan’s saw off De La Salle Macroom by 0-17 to 0-13 in Ballyvourney to remain on track for a three-in-a-row title bid.

Last year’s Kerry All-Ireland minor winner Cian Gammell was part of the St Brendan’s ranks as they ran out victors in a game where they trailed 0-5 to 0-3 after the opening quarter.

Five unanswered points by the Killarney outfit saw them go in front 0-8 to 0-5 by the interval. Their advantage was cut to two points – 0-13 to 0-11 – by the third quarter mark but the side managed by Gary McGrath pulled clear to have four points to spare by the final whistle as they set up a semi-final clash with PS Chorca Dhuibhne.

In Rathkeale it was a far easier assignment for Tralee CBS as they saw off St Flannan’s Ennis by 4-16 to 1-7.

Darragh Regan and Jason Mortimer struck the first-half goals as they went in front 2-8 to 1-5 at the break with Fergal O’Brien and Daire Keane adding further goals in the second half as they ran out victors by 18 points.

