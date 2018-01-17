  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Kingdom rule - 2017 title holders and beaten finalists both claim Munster schools quarter-final victories

St Brendan’s Killarney and Tralee CBS both marched on.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 5:23 PM
4 hours ago 3,341 Views No Comments
St Brendan's Cian Gammell won a Corn Uí Mhuirí medal last year with St Brendan's.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS ST Brendan’s (Killarney) and last year’s beaten finalists Tralee CBS both booked spots in this year’s Munster Corn Uí Mhuirí senior football semi-finals with quarter-final victories this afternoon.

St Brendan’s saw off De La Salle Macroom by 0-17 to 0-13 in Ballyvourney to remain on track for a three-in-a-row title bid.

Last year’s Kerry All-Ireland minor winner Cian Gammell was part of the St Brendan’s ranks as they ran out victors in a game where they trailed 0-5 to 0-3 after the opening quarter.

Five unanswered points by the Killarney outfit saw them go in front 0-8 to 0-5 by the interval. Their advantage was cut to two points – 0-13 to 0-11 – by the third quarter mark but the side managed by Gary McGrath pulled clear to have four points to spare by the final whistle as they set up a semi-final clash with PS Chorca Dhuibhne.

They now face first-time semi-finalists Coláiste Choilm at the last four stage on Saturday 3 February.

In Rathkeale it was a far easier assignment for Tralee CBS as they saw off St Flannan’s Ennis by 4-16 to 1-7.

Darragh Regan and Jason Mortimer struck the first-half goals as they went in front 2-8 to 1-5 at the break with Fergal O’Brien and Daire Keane adding further goals in the second half as they ran out victors by 18 points.

