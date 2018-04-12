  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 12 April, 2018
Brace of goals for Quinn and Diamond as St Vincent's dominate Dublin senior opener

A 21-point success for the reigning champions over Skerries Harps.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 8:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,211 Views No Comments
St Vincentâ€™s 5-18
Skerries Harps 1-9

Fintan Oâ€™Toole reports from Parnell Park

THE ABSENCE OF Diarmuid Connolly, a shining light in the run of success they have enjoyed in recent seasons, did not halt St Vincentâ€™s from issuing a powerful opening statement of intent in the Dublin senior championship tonight.

Mossy Quinn raised two green flags in the first half for St Vincent's in Parnell Park. Mossy Quinn raised two green flags in the first half for St Vincent's in Parnell Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A presence in the final for the last five campaigns and the triumphant outfit on four of those occasions, St Vincentâ€™s provided plenty evidence of the strength in their ranks in this initial assignment against Skerries Harps.

They rifled home five goals in total and with four of those green flags raised in the opening period, the hard yards were done for St Vincentâ€™s by the interval as they had a 16-point cushion entering the dressing rooms.

There were familiar architects of the St Vincentâ€™s dominance. TomÃ¡s Quinn had notched two goals inside the opening quarter, profiting from the St Vincentâ€™s power that enabled them to prise the Skerries Harps defence.

They were in front 2-6 to 0-3 after the opening quarter and Enda Varley kicked a series of stylish points from play. Cormac Diamond and Shane Carthy were other significant attacking threats with that pair both finding the net before the half-time whistle blew to underline St Vincentâ€™s superiority.

Skerries Harps trailed 4-11 to 0-7 at the break with Kevin Gilmore and Steven Smith the bright sparks in their attack. In the second half they managed to reduce the damage on the scoreboard and gain a foothold. Harry Dawson slammed home a penalty in the 37th minute after Donal McIlgorm was fouled and All-Ireland winning captain Bryan Cullen surged forward to notch another point.

Scoring rates slumped in the final quarter as both sides emptied their benches, St Vincentâ€™s withdrawing their prime sharpshooters Quinn and Varley in the 42nd minute.

St Vincentâ€™s rounded off the evening with a late scoring flourish. Diamond surged through for his second goal with Gavin Burke and Carthy tacking on late points. With 21 points to spare, it was a fine start ahead of the stronger tests down the line.

Scorers for St Vincentâ€™s:Â Cormac Diamond 2-3, TomÃ¡s Quinn 2-2 (0-1f), Shane Carthy 1-3 (0-2f), Enda Varley 0-4, Gavin Burke 0-2, Ger Brennan, Lorcan Galvin, Lorcan Smyth 0-1 each.

Scorers for Skerries Harps:Â Harry Dawson 1-2 (0-2f), Steven Smith, Kevin Gilmore 0-2 each, Gerry Daly, Shane Hickey, Bryan Cullen 0-1 each.

St Vincentâ€™s

1. Michael Savage

5. James McCusker
3. Jarlath Curley
4. Craig Wilson

7. Brendan Egan
6. Ger Brennan
2. Michael Concarr

8. Nathan Mullins
9. Lorcan Galvin

10. Gavin Burke
30. Lorcan Smyth
12. Cormac Diamond

13. Enda Varley
14. Shane Carthy
15. TomÃ¡s Quinn

Subs

19. Fiachra Breathnach for Brennan (38)
22. Joe Feeney for Galvin (38)
17. Adam Baxter for Quinn (42)
26. Albert Martin for Varley (42)
25. Sean Lambe for Concarr (48)

Skerries Harps

1. Alan Cullinan

2. Johnny Garrett
3. Sean Rocks
4. Kevin Dâ€™Alton

5. Eoin Smith
6. Bryan Cullen
7. Jack Smith

8. Eoghan McGinley
9. Conor Oâ€™Brien

10. Kevin Gilmore
11. Harry Dawson
12. Gerry Daly

13. Shane Hickey
14. Donal McIlgorm
15. Steven Smith

Subs

20. Conan Doherty for Gerry Daly (half-time)
21. Rob McKey for Dawson (45)
22. Oisin Oâ€™Leary for Hickey (45)
23. FionnÃ¡n Oâ€™Sullivan for Gilmore (45)
25. Eoin MacLoughlin for Garrett (45)
19. Fionn Oâ€™Leary for Dâ€™Alton (48)

Referee: Darragh Sheppard

