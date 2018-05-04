Steven's Day: Gerrard expected to be unveiled as Rangers call 3pm press conference

LIVERPOOL LEGEND STEVEN Gerrard is expected to be announced as Rangers manager at a press conference later this afternoon.

With speculation mounting about Gerrard’s imminent arrival, the Glasgow club have cancelled their regular pre-match briefing and instead called a 3pm press conference at Ibrox.

The 37-year-old, who replaces interim boss Graeme Murty, is expected to sign a three-year deal.

Speaking on BT Sport this week, Gerrard confirmed that initial “positive talks” had taken place.

“I’m busy for a couple of days now, but the plan is to pick them up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Gerrard is widely expected to bring former Scotland captain Gary McAllister with him to Ibrox as part of his backroom team.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!