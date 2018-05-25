Tipperary hurlers make 6 changes for clash with Cork

Seamus Callanan is among the players who come into the side.

TIPPERARY BOSS MICHAEL Ryan has made six changes to his side for the meeting of Cork in Round 2 of the Munster Championship at Semple Stadium this weekend.

Following last weekend’s loss to Limerick, Seamus Callanan, Patrick Maher, Brendan Maher, Sean O’Brien, Michael Cahill and Joe O’Dwyer all come into the side.

Meanwhile, Alan Flynn, Donagh Maher, Barry Heffernan, Willie Connors, Seán Curran and John O’Dwyer make way.

The match gets underway at 2pm on Sunday.

The Tipperary senior team:

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Sean O’Brien (Newport)

3. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

20. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

22. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

23. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

