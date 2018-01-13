LIVE: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 13 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

1,572 Views 2 Comments
Share

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of today’s Champions Cup clash from Kingspan Stadium, where Ulster take on La Rochelle aiming to top their pool with a win which could re-ignite their season.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Did I ever walk away? Never' - Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
'Did I ever walk away? Never' - Wenger plans to stay at Arsenal until 2019
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
'The two most exciting sides' set to meet and more Premier League talking points
FOOTBALL
'I'm hearing the amount is around Â£20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
'I'm hearing the amount is around £20m': Conte not interested in Sanchez despite bargain
'We still have amazing players' - Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Coutinho exit won't derail Liverpool
Phil Neville: Sanchez could follow in footsteps of Cantona, Van Persie at United
MANCHESTER UNITED
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
Manchester United hand first professional contract to 'gifted' ex-PSG teen
'He didn't deserve it' - Mourinho apologises for Mkhitaryan's half-time substitution
LIVERPOOL
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at Â£30m and all today's transfer gossip
Man United and Arsenal target Napoli star, Sturridge valued at £30m and all today's transfer gossip
Mahrez the wrong option to replace Coutinho at Liverpool - Owen
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
LIVE: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
LIVE: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
'He has no boundaries in the way he thinks': Nacewa excited to take on Europe with Larmour
Lowe and Larmour set for first European starts as Cullen names Leinster team for Glasgow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie