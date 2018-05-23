Arsenal announce ex-PSG boss Emery as their new head coach

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED that former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss Unai Emery will become the club’s new head coach.

Emery moves to take over Arseanl from Paris Saint-Germain. Source: John Walton

Emery succeeds the long-serving Arsene Wenger who departed after 22 years in charge following the recent completion of the Premier League season.

Emery has been in charge of Paris Saint-Germain for the past two years and claimed the treble in France of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue in the campaign just gone by.

A new dawn. A new era. A new chapter.

Prior to that he enjoyed major success in his time with Spanish outfit Sevilla, guiding them to three Europa League crowns in a row. The Spaniard has also previously been in charge of Lorca Deportiva, Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow.

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game,” said Emery.

“Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run. I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.

“I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success. I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.”

