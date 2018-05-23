This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal announce ex-PSG boss Emery as their new head coach

Emery succeeds Arsene Wenger who has been in charge since 1996.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 23 May 2018, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,700 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4029251

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED that former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss Unai Emery will become the club’s new head coach.

Unai Emery File Photo Emery moves to take over Arseanl from Paris Saint-Germain. Source: John Walton

Emery succeeds the long-serving Arsene Wenger who departed after 22 years in charge following the recent completion of the Premier League season.

Emery has been in charge of Paris Saint-Germain for the past two years and claimed the treble in France of Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue in the campaign just gone by.

Prior to that he enjoyed major success in his time with Spanish outfit Sevilla, guiding them to three Europa League crowns in a row. The Spaniard has also previously been in charge of Lorca Deportiva, Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow.

“I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game,” said Emery.

“Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run. I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.

“I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success. I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Man United goalkeeper ruled out of World Cup for Argentina due to injury

Salah wouldn’t improve Real Madrid – Del Bosque

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
Salah wouldn't improve Real Madrid â Del Bosque
Salah wouldn't improve Real Madrid – Del Bosque
No Champions League pressure as PSG's Tuchel calls for patience
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
SCARLETS
Pivac: 'Beirne would be a great addition to Ireland squad for Australia tour'
Pivac: 'Beirne would be a great addition to Ireland squad for Australia tour'
Scarlets captain Barclay suffers serious ankle injury ahead of Pro14 final
'Everyone wants to be Isa... he's a god amongst men' - James Lowe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie