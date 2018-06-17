Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have made the first big moves of US Open Sunday

PATRICK REED LAUNCHED himself into contention for his second Major of the year with a brilliant birdie-birdie-birdie start on US Open Sunday.

But the Masters champion was held at arm’s length by the defending US Open champion, as Brooks Koepka tee off with a pair of early birdies to take control at the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka was one of four players who shared the overnight lead at Shinnecock Hills on three-over par alongside Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger.

He sent out an ominous warning to his rivals with a 20-foot birdie on the second, and then followed it up with a tap-in birdie after a superb approach at the third to move to one-over par.

Reed, who won his maiden Major at the Masters in April, started the day three shots off the pace but played his way into a share of the lead with birdies on each of his first three holes.

Of those who started further back in the field, the English pair of Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick made the most of the low-scoring conditions. Fleetwood (-5 for the day thru 13) and Fitzpatrick (-4 for the day thru 11) are currently three shots back on four-over par, with a chance to set a competitive clubhouse mark for the final groups.

Here’s how the leaderboard looks at 7.55pm: