This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 17 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed have made the first big moves of US Open Sunday

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick also take advantage of low-scoring conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 8:00 PM
2 minutes ago 4 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4076080
Koepka: raced into an early two-shot lead.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Koepka: raced into an early two-shot lead.
Koepka: raced into an early two-shot lead.
Image: UPI/PA Images

PATRICK REED LAUNCHED himself into contention for his second Major of the year with a brilliant birdie-birdie-birdie start on US Open Sunday.

But the Masters champion was held at arm’s length by the defending US Open champion, as Brooks Koepka tee off with a pair of early birdies to take control at the top of the leaderboard.

Koepka was one of four players who shared the overnight lead at Shinnecock Hills on three-over par alongside Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Daniel Berger.

He sent out an ominous warning to his rivals with a 20-foot birdie on the second, and then followed it up with a tap-in birdie after a superb approach at the third to move to one-over par.

Reed, who won his maiden Major at the Masters in April, started the day three shots off the pace but played his way into a share of the lead with birdies on each of his first three holes.

Of those who started further back in the field, the English pair of Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick made the most of the low-scoring conditions. Fleetwood (-5 for the day thru 13) and Fitzpatrick (-4 for the day thru 11) are currently three shots back on four-over par, with a chance to set a competitive clubhouse mark for the final groups.

Here’s how the leaderboard looks at 7.55pm:

us

See live scores here >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Taxi driver who drove into pedestrians in Moscow says he fell asleep at the wheel
Taxi driver who drove into pedestrians in Moscow says he fell asleep at the wheel
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
'We played very badly' - World champions made to pay during Mexico defeat, admits Loew
'We played very badly' - World champions made to pay during Mexico defeat, admits Loew
Mexico stun Germany as champions begin World Cup defence with shock defeat
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
REPORT
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
Rhys Patchell stars with 20 points as Wales rout Argentina to win rugby Test series
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie