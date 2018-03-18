  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'

The Wales head coach spoke after their win over France.

By AFP Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,539 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/3911608
Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Wales head coach Warren Gatland.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE SIX NATIONS is a tournament that deserves praise for being ultra-competitive, Warren Gatland said after overseeing his side to a narrow victory over France that saw them finish second in the championship.

In a hard-fought encounter at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Wales beat the French 14-13, thanks to three first-half Leigh Halfpenny penalties and a Liam Williams try.

Jacques Brunel’s French XV responded with a Francois Trinh-Duc drop-goal and a converted Gael Fickou try, Maxime Machenaud’s sole penalty the only score of the second half.

The result saw Wales finish second behind Grand Slam winners Ireland, with Scotland in third after beating Italy, France fourth ahead of England in fifth and winless Italy left with the wooden spoon.

“The great thing about this competition at the moment is how close it is, how tough it is to win,” said Gatland. “It’s been a very competitive year and there’s been some great rugby. It’s brilliant for this competition. It’s a massive positive for the Six Nations as a tournament and the countries competing.”

Gatland, who coached Ireland between 1998-2001, added: “Congratulations to Ireland on the Grand Slam, it’s fantastic and they deserve that, but they’ll know they were a little bit lucky as well. In that first game against France, the drop-goal by Johnny Sexton completely changes everything.”

That last-gasp drop-goal saw the Irish beat France 15-13 for a rare away win to set them on course for five from five victories, rounded off by the 24-15 win over England on Saturday. Cardiff’s match was equally tight, heavy on defence and light on quality attack.

“I’m extremely satisfied,” Gatland said of the result. “It was an ugly performance in terms of it wasn’t pretty, but we spoke beforehand that we just came here to do a job and the job was just to win and finish second in this competition.

“I thought defensively the boys showed some great character out there particularly in the second half in what we knew would be a tough, close game and they’re a good French team. Today wasn’t about the performance it was about the result.”

Brunel acknowledged that the competition was a mixed bag for France.

“Yes, there’s disappointment among the players and coaches because once again it’s a match we could have won,” he said. “At the start of the tournament, people said we were very distant from the big nations. But we showed we were very close.

“I said the tournament would hold some surprises. Who would have bet on England finishing fifth? That we could have beaten Ireland and won in Wales? We had the ambition to get closer to the best and we did that.”

© – AFP, 2018

It wasn’t easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship

Aviva Stadium homecoming for Grand Slam winners cancelled due to snowfall

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
'The biggest highlight of my career': Best joins O'Driscoll and Mullen in Ireland's elite club
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
ENGLAND
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success
Irish and Six Nations records look easy as Stockdale continually looks to the next step
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
Joy for Palace, despair for West Brom on crucial day in the relegation battle
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie