Belgian youngster at the double as Waterford win to go third

Faysel Kasmi scored twice in a convincing win for his side.

By Brendan White Friday 20 Apr 2018, 10:37 PM
Faysel Kasmi registered a brace for Waterford.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Waterford FC 3

Bray Wanderers 0

Brendan White reports from the RSC

A BRACE FROM Faysel Kasmi and a Derek Daly strike ensured Waterford FC got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Bray Wanderers.

Kasmi struck early in the second half before a Derek Daly strike and a further effort from the Belgian youngster in the final 10 minutes secured the three points.

The home side had started brightly. Striker Courtney Duffus laid the ball off into the path of Kasmi, after the striker had lost his footing, but the midfielder fired over the crossbar from just inside the penalty area.

Kasmi showed nice footwork just outside the penalty area midway through the first half, but his shot was straight at Aaron Dillon, before Duffus’ cross from the left picked out John Martin a couple of minutes later, but he blazed a left-footed shot wide of the near post.

Blues captain Paul Keegan had a good chance two minutes later, but his low curling effort rolled narrowly wide of Dillon’s far upright.

After soaking up the pressure Waterford had thrown at them, Bray looked to create themselves and it was Gary McCabe who was central to it. The midfielder’s deflected strike fell into the path of Ronan Coughlan inside the penalty area, but he fired wide with the goal at his mercy from six yards.

Waterford goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux came to his side’s rescue, as Bray continued to push. Cory Galvin turned provider for McCabe down the right side, but his effort was superbly turned out for a corner kick by the Blues stopper.

The game almost swung in Waterford’s favour with two great chances in first-half stoppage time. First, Izzy Akinade saw his looping effort strike the post, before John Kavanagh forced Dillon into a smart save.

And it was the home side that took the lead eight minutes into the second half through Kasmi. The midfielder saw his first effort blocked by a wall of green jerseys, before firing the rebound home.

Waterford made sure of the three points in the final 10 minutes. Kasmi saw his strike blocked, but Daly was on hand to fire right footed, with the aid of a deflection, past Dillon to seal the three points.

And deep into stoppage time, Kasmi added a third with a superb low strike into the bottom corner to maintain the Blues’ 100% home record.

Waterford FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; John Kavanagh (Dean Walsh), Kenny Browne, David Webster, Garry Comerford; John Martin (Dylan Barnett 76), Faysel Kasmi, Paul Keegan, Derek Daly; Izzy Akinade, Courtney Duffus (Dean O’Halloran 82).

Bray Wanderers: Aaron Dillon; Daniel McKenna, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch; Ronan Coughlan, Ryhs Gorman (Sean Heaney 60), Paul O’Conor, Cory Galvin; Gary McCabe, Jake Kelly (Daniel Kelly 60).

