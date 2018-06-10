Spectacular late show sees Waterford down Limerick

Limerick's Barry O'Connor and Diarmuid Hegarty with Ryan Tierney and James Power of Waterford.

Limerick's Barry O'Connor and Diarmuid Hegarty with Ryan Tierney and James Power of Waterford.

Waterford 2-17

Limerick 1-13

Tomás McCarthy reports from Gaelic Grounds

THE WATERFORD MINOR hurlers produced another late, late show as injury time goals from subs David Byrne and Gavin Corbett inspired them to their second win of the campaign. Tricky inside forward Caolan MacCraith scored five points (four from play) while Gavin Fives also starred at centre back.

Limerick lead scorer Cathal O’Neill brought the sides level on 61 minutes with a stunning effort but Déise shot 2-1 in the closing stages. James Power snuck Waterford ahead with his third point. Byrne’s long distance effort then went all the way to the net before Corbett lashed home a second.

Waterford enjoyed a three-point advantage at the halfway stage.

Three placed balls by midfielder Michael Kiely put them 0-4 to 0-2 in front after 14 minutes. Cormac Ryan replied but Waterford knocked over the next four points.

Christopher Kavanagh opened his account, Oisin O Ceallaigh got his second before Caolan MacCraith struck a brace, the first from a sideline cut.

A second for Patrick Kirby, son of Limerick legend Gary, ended an 11-minute barren spell for the hosts. The Treaty side made two switches before the break and trailed 0-10 to 0-7.

Sub Sam Fitzgerald extended Waterford’s lead to four on the restart. A Cathal O’Neill goal on 44 minutes ignited the home crowd. Full forward Bob Purcell made it all square (0-13 to 1-10).

Kiely and MacCraith retrieved the initiative for the away team. Micheal Martin and O’Neill levelled again before MacCraith hit his fifth, a splendid score off the hurley.

O’Neill pointed from a tight angle but another spectacular Waterford finish keeps them in the shake-up for the Munster final.

Scorers for Waterford: Michael Kiely (3fs, 1 65), Caolan MacCraith (1 s-l) 0-5 each, David Byrne, Gavin Corbett 1-0 each, James Power 0-3, Oisin O Ceallaigh 0-2, Sam Fitzgerald, Christopher Kavanagh 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 1-4 (3fs), Bob Purcell 0-3, Patrick Kirby, Barry O’Connor 0-2 each, Micheal Martin, Cormac Ryan 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

4. Jack Ó Floinn (An Rinn)

6. Cian Wadding (Roanmore)

3. Rory Furlong (Roanmore)

14. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

2. Gavin Fives (Cappoquin)

8. Ryan Tierney (Ferrybank)

7. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

15. James Power (Clonea)

10. Ciaran Keating (Ardmore)

22. Christopher Kavanagh (Butlerstown)

20. Tristan Loftus (Dungarvan)

17. Oisin O Ceallaigh (An Rinn)

13. Caolan MacCraith (An Rinn)

9. Aidan Organ (Brickey Rangers)

Subs

11. Paddy Leavy (Ballygunner) for Loftus (H-T)

5. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore) for Tierney (H-T)

19. David Byrne (Erins Own) for Kavanagh (42)

18. Gavin Corbett (Ballygunner) for Organ (48)

21. Tom Gallagher (Ballygunner) for O Ceallaigh (59)

Limerick

1. Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane)

2. Padraig Harnett (Ahane)

3. Ben Herlihy (Castletown/Ballyagran)

4. Michael Keane (Adare)

5. Eoin O Mahony (Garryspillane)

6. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh)

7. Jack Nicholas (Murroe/Boher)

8. Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell)

9. Barry O Connor (Ballybrown)

10. Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks)

11. Cormac Ryan (Doon)

12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

13. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

14. Bob Purcell (Doon)

15. Bryan Nix (Newcastlewest)

Subs

17. Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen) for Herlihy (26)

18. Danny O’Leary (Bruff) for Coughlan (28)

20. Micheal Martin (Ballybricken/Bohermore) for Hegarty (42)

22. Dean Kennedy fClaughaun) for O’Donnell (53)

Referee: Simon Stokes (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!