Irish midfielder leaves Dunfermline just over a week after joining them

NINE DAYS AFTER it began, Willo Flood’s stint as a Dunfermline Athletic player is already over.

The Scottish Championship club announced this afternoon that they’ve agreed to allow Flood to terminate the one-year contract he signed on Monday of last week.

The Irish midfielder, who joined Dunfermline from Dundee United, is now set to resume his career in Indonesia with Bali United, having received “an attractive offer” last weekend.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose a player of Willo’s experience, but he had a clause in his contract for a very short window to allow him to move abroad,” Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston told the club’s website.

“There is simply no point retaining an unhappy player at our club. However, we have retained the first option on Willo should he return to Scotland, as he has already proved to be a great professional.”

Flood, who came through the Manchester City academy, has spent the majority of his professional career in Scotland. The 33-year-old Dubliner also had spells with Celtic and Aberdeen.

“I would like to thank Allan and the club for their understanding in this matter, as I fully appreciate it leaves them in a very difficult and embarrassing position,” Flood said.

“This opportunity is just too good for me and my family to turn down. I have only been in training for a week, but I have really enjoyed my short time at East End Park and genuinely wish the club every success this season.”