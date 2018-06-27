This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish midfielder leaves Dunfermline just over a week after joining them

Former Ireland U21 international Willo Flood is heading to Indonesia to play for Bali United.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 3:23 PM
27 minutes ago
Image: Ian MacNicol
Image: Ian MacNicol

NINE DAYS AFTER it began, Willo Flood’s stint as a Dunfermline Athletic player is already over.

The Scottish Championship club announced this afternoon that they’ve agreed to allow Flood to terminate the one-year contract he signed on Monday of last week.

The Irish midfielder, who joined Dunfermline from Dundee United, is now set to resume his career in Indonesia with Bali United, having received “an attractive offer” last weekend.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose a player of Willo’s experience, but he had a clause in his contract for a very short window to allow him to move abroad,” Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston told the club’s website.

“There is simply no point retaining an unhappy player at our club. However, we have retained the first option on Willo should he return to Scotland, as he has already proved to be a great professional.”

Flood, who came through the Manchester City academy, has spent the majority of his professional career in Scotland. The 33-year-old Dubliner also had spells with Celtic and Aberdeen.

“I would like to thank Allan and the club for their understanding in this matter, as I fully appreciate it leaves them in a very difficult and embarrassing position,” Flood said.

“This opportunity is just too good for me and my family to turn down. I have only been in training for a week, but I have really enjoyed my short time at East End Park and genuinely wish the club every success this season.”

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

