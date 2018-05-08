Yaya Toure 'desperate' to stay in Premier League as 'beloved' midfielder parts ways with City

YAYA TOURE IS ‘desperate’ to stay in the Premier League next season, according to the Manchester City midfielder’s agent.

The 34-year-old, who has made just 16 appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions this season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

His agent, Dimitri Seluk, has revealed the Ivorian has his heart set on a stay in England and will even agree to pay back half his wages if his new club are not satisfied with his performances.

He told Sky Sports News: “Yaya is fit and desperate to prove he’s still the best central midfielder in the Premier League.

“He’s happy to accept a one-year deal to stay in England. And if his club are not satisfied with his performances, he will pay back half his wages, or the club can cancel his contract immediately, with no compensation.”

Toure arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2010 from Barcelona and has gone on to win three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

Speaking after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield, he said: “It’s the first club where I’ve stayed for a long time. After eight years of service I think it’s the right time to move on and let the kids continue to take the responsibility.

“I’m really happy, I’m delighted to be part of this football club and they’ll be looking forward to being strong next year, they’ve played fantastic football and I hope there will be more of the same next year.

“I’m delighted [to have won three Premier League titles], to be honest. When you see all the trajectory over the course of the eight years I’ve been here, it’s unbelievable. I’m very happy to be part of this football club.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has lauded Toure’s decisive contribution to Manchester City’s era of success ahead of the Ivorian’s final home match.

The outgoing midfielder’s decorated eight-season stint is due to be celebrated in Wednesday’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion after City confirmed his contract would not be renewed.

Guardiola, who sanctioned his 2010 move while in charge of Barca, expects a fond farewell for the 34-year-old. “It’s a big occasion.

“We will try to play for him and win for him. What makes clubs greater and bigger are the players and Yaya Toure is one of them. He’s an extraordinary person, he’s beloved in the dressing room, he doesn’t feel pressure.

“We will not judge Yaya on this season. He is the only guy last season who finished his contract who we extended because I thought he could help us.

“His behaviour was good, we have no complaints over what happened this season. I wish him well. He was so, so important [to establishing a winning culture].”

