  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yaya Toure 'desperate' to stay in Premier League as 'beloved' midfielder parts ways with City

The Ivorian’s final home match is tomorrow.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,761 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4000978
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

YAYA TOURE IS ‘desperate’ to stay in the Premier League next season, according to the Manchester City midfielder’s agent.

The 34-year-old, who has made just 16 appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions this season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

His agent, Dimitri Seluk, has revealed the Ivorian has his heart set on a stay in England and will even agree to pay back half his wages if his new club are not satisfied with his performances.

He told Sky Sports News: “Yaya is fit and desperate to prove he’s still the best central midfielder in the Premier League.

“He’s happy to accept a one-year deal to stay in England. And if his club are not satisfied with his performances, he will pay back half his wages, or the club can cancel his contract immediately, with no compensation.”

Toure arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2010 from Barcelona and has gone on to win three Premier League titles, three EFL Cups and an FA Cup.

Speaking after Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Huddersfield, he said: “It’s the first club where I’ve stayed for a long time. After eight years of service I think it’s the right time to move on and let the kids continue to take the responsibility.

“I’m really happy, I’m delighted to be part of this football club and they’ll be looking forward to being strong next year, they’ve played fantastic football and I hope there will be more of the same next year.

“I’m delighted [to have won three Premier League titles], to be honest. When you see all the trajectory over the course of the eight years I’ve been here, it’s unbelievable. I’m very happy to be part of this football club.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has lauded Toure’s decisive contribution to Manchester City’s era of success ahead of the Ivorian’s final home match.

The outgoing midfielder’s decorated eight-season stint is due to be celebrated in Wednesday’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion after City confirmed his contract would not be renewed.

Guardiola, who sanctioned his 2010 move while in charge of Barca, expects a fond farewell for the 34-year-old. “It’s a big occasion.

“We will try to play for him and win for him. What makes clubs greater and bigger are the players and Yaya Toure is one of them. He’s an extraordinary person, he’s beloved in the dressing room, he doesn’t feel pressure.

“We will not judge Yaya on this season. He is the only guy last season who finished his contract who we extended because I thought he could help us.

“His behaviour was good, we have no complaints over what happened this season. I wish him well. He was so, so important [to establishing a winning culture].”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?

Irish world champion Ryan Burnett to enter World Boxing Super Series – report

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Yaya Toure 'desperate' to stay in Premier League as 'beloved' midfielder parts ways with City
Yaya Toure 'desperate' to stay in Premier League as 'beloved' midfielder parts ways with City
Napoli star wanted by 'four or five Premier League clubs'
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with â¬70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele
LEINSTER
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Lancaster sees similarities between Johnny Sexton and Tom Brady
Cullen and Lancaster's dynamic coaching relationship driving Leinster forward
'We shouldn't change the course of someone's direction unless it's in the interest of the player'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie