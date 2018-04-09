  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's second MLS appearance didn't go as well as his first

There were no fireworks this time around, but the 36-year-old striker did create some scoring chances.

By AFP Monday 9 Apr 2018, 2:55 PM
24 minutes ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Los Angeles Galaxy during the game against the Sporting Kansas City.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

JOHNNY RUSSELL AND Daniel Salloi scored second-half goals as Sporting Kansas City grinded out a well-deserved 2-0 victory on Sunday night over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Galaxy were hoping for another miracle late finish by Zlatan Ibrahimovic who gave his team a lift when he finally entered as a substitute in the 62nd minute, but couldnâ€™t erase Sportingâ€™s two-goal lead.

Before the game Ibrahimovic had warned Galaxy fans not to expect a repeat of his remarkable debut last week.

The Swedish superstar made a sensational start to his Major League Soccer career last week, scoring twice after coming on as a late substitute in the Galaxyâ€™s 4-3 comeback win over Los Angeles FC.

There were no fireworks this time around, but the 36-year-old striker did create some scoring chances including one where his playmaking helped lead to a shot off the woodwork. There were other close calls but each time goalkeeper Tim Melia came up with the clutch save.

Ibrahimovic joined the Galaxy from Manchester United, signing a two-year deal last month.

Salloi opened the scoring by collecting a loose ball in the penalty box and blasting it past Galaxy keeper David Bingham for first place Sporting who improved to 4-1-1 on the season.

Scotlandâ€™s Russell celebrated his 28th birthday by dancing through the Galaxy defence pair of Ashley Cole and Daniel Steres and then poking it past a startled Bingham.

Â© â€“ AFP 2018

â€˜Weâ€™re a sleeping giant but finally weâ€™ve woken upâ€™>

â€˜Maybe it is my faultâ€™ â€“ City goal collapses worrying Guardiola>

AFP

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
