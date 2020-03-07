13 Cheltenham tips from 13 well-known racing fans

I’VE CAUGHT UP with over a dozen personalities from the world of sport and media to see what they are banking on at Cheltenham next week.

It is no great surprise that one horse keeps popping up, with so much pressure on the unbeaten Envoi Allen!

We also have a horse backed at 20/1 who “will win by half the track”.

Ian Bermingham (St Patrick’s Athletic footballer)

Envoi Allen

Bermo knows his horses. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

I’m a big racing fan and was part-owner of the chaser Cubomania. His stablemate Envoi Allen is my nap of the week. He’s unbeaten and has done everything asked of him so far. It’s another step up but I think he will take a lot of beating. I also think Supasundae will run well in the Champion Hurdle and is a cracking each way bet.

Cian Boland (Dublin hurler)

Carefully Selected

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and Paddy Mullins in the last! He will come on for his run in Naas and has been aimed at the National Hunt Chase all year, and has the best jockey in the race.

Anthony Cunningham (Roscommon manager)

Aramax

Rossies boss Anthony Cunningham. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

The debate about where Envoi Allen runs is certainly adding to the excitement ahead of the Festival and I would still imagine he will go to the Ballymore. He should win wherever he goes but my nap is Aramax in the Fred Winter. I think he has a perfect profile for the race and Gordon Elliott has already won it twice. I’ll be there on the Wednesday and can’t wait.

Michael Daly (Galway footballer)

Front View

Galway's Michael Daly and James McEntee of Meath. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Front View is my nap for Cheltenham. He has a great owner and trainer who won the Martin Pipe last year and hopefully that’s where this lad goes as well. The 20/1 was taken and he will win by half the track!

Ken Doherty (former World Snooker Champion)

Tiger Roll

Crafty Ken celebrates at the 2018 Festival, alongside Phil Tufnell. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

I am really looking forward to Cheltenham and Tiger Roll for the three in a row in the cross-country chase would be my nap of the week. Gordon Elliott will have him tuned to win again and to go on and bid to win a third successive Grand National. Also one of my all time favourite horses is Faugheen and if he runs it would be an amazing story to win at Cheltenham once again.

David Healy (Linfield manager)

Envoi Allen

David Healy. Source: Brian Little/INPHO

My nap of the week is Envoi Allen. I know it’s not decided what race to run in yet but whatever race Gordon Elliot decides I’m sure he’ll choose the right one and the horse will be good enough to win. Hopefully it will be the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to get the meeting off to a good start! Whatever race he lines up in he will win hopefully. And once decided the price won’t be what it is now!

Bernard Jackman (Rugby coach and pundit)

Janidil

Graham Little with Peter Stringer and racing fan Bernard Jackman on Premier Sports. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

I am a big fan of the racing. I have to admit I am following on from a tip here from Justin Carthy but he knows the McManus runners and that is good enough for me! This horse is in both the County Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett. They are on the same day, so back him wherever he goes.

John Small (Dublin footballer)

Discorama

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It’s lovely that owner Andrew Gemmell has two big Festival chances but not as much is spoken about Discorama. He has had a wind operation and ran a blinder at the Festival last year. I can see him win the Ultima. I am a massive racing fan and can’t wait for Cheltenham.

Declan Hannon (Limerick hurler)

Aspire Tower

Declan Hannon and goalkeeper Nickie Quaid. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Although he fell last time out, he still looked like winning that day at Leopardstown and his performance there at Christmas was really impressive. It looks a big week for Rachael Blackmore and this looks one of her best chances in the Triumph Hurdle. I’d also love to see Faugheen back to his best and win!

Kevin Kilbane (former Ireland footballer)

Supasundae

Kevin Kilbane. Source: PA

I like this horse’s prospects in the Champion Hurdle. He has very good form at two miles and the rain will bring his stamina into play.

Donnacha O’Brien (Flat trainer, champion jockey)

Relegate

Donnacha O'Brien. Source: Peter Mooney/INPHO

I like Relegate’s chance for Colm Murphy in the Pertemps. She won the Champion Bumper here two years ago under Katie Walsh and I like how she has come along so far over hurdles since Colm took over training her. Paul Townend is a good booking too and she must have a very solid each-way chance.

Dean Rock (Dublin footballer)

Envoi Allen

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

I take an interest in racing and really enjoyed the Dublin Racing Festival, which I attended with Ciaran Kilkenny and John Small. This horses didn’t actually go to that Festival but he comes to Cheltenham fresh and whatever race he runs in, probably the Ballymore, I think he will win.

Ivan Yates (Broadcaster)

Paisley Park

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Envoi Allen, my “cliff horse”, and Paisley Park both look mortgage jobs at the Festival! I’ll go Paisley Park for the nap in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Both have course festival form and have obvious chances. Eliminate losers and backing selectively are both key to Cheltenham profits. Both my horses are bombproof and tactically versatile, they are clear on ratings. My only bet last season at the Festival was Altior.