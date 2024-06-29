13-man Tipperary overcome Kilkenny in All-Ireland minor final

Tipperary 2-17

Kilkenny 3-12

Niall McIntyre reports from Nowlan Park

THE 13 men of Tipperary stunned Kilkenny with a defiant display in the All-Ireland minor hurling final on Saturday night.

Sucker punch goals, a numerical disadvantage and a home Nowlan Park crowd were among the difficulties faced by James Woodlock’s side but there was no obstacle too large for them.

Billy O’Brien’s goal deep into extra-time eventually sealed a famous and deserved victory for the Premier County, much to the delight of their travelling support.

Chants of Tipp Tipp Tipp echoed around Kilkenny then as their victorious captain Cathal O’Reilly accepted the Irish Press Cup for the 22nd time in their history. What made it all the sweeter for the Premier is that the victory moved them one clear of Kilkenny on the roll of honour.

O’Brien was their match-winner but Tipperary had influential performers all over with Euan Murray, the captain O’Reilly and Adam Ryan all outstanding.

As for Kilkenny, they will rue a string of wides in the second half in particular but they too played their part in an enthralling encounter.

Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Jarlath Burns mentioned in his presentation speech that the late Mícheal Ó Muircheartaigh would have been proud watching down and there was no doubt about that.

Cillian Minogue got Tipperary off the mark with a well-taken point but his evening quickly turned sour. Referee Thomas Gleeson showed him a straight red card on eight minutes for what was deemed a striking offence on Kilkenny corner back Bobby Brennan.

The decision was met with a chorus of boos from the Tipp support as well as some protestations from their management but their 14 men rolled up the sleeves.

Points from Adam Ryan and Eoghan Doughan gave them early momentum before they were rocked on their heels by a goal from Kilkenny’s towering full forward Bill McDermott.

The captain used his height to his advantage, soaring into the sky to catch Eoin Brennan’s high-ball-in before finishing well.

Points from Eoghan Doughan and Stefan Tobin put Tipperary 0-5 to 1-1 up after seventeen minutes before the influential McDermott responded with a brace from play.

Points from Conor Holohan and Eoin Brennan made it four scores in a row for the Cats before Tipperary’s troubles doubled in the 25th minute.

Advertisement

They received their second red card of the day after midfielder Darragh O’Hora caught Kilkenny centre-back Jack Dollard with a high challenge.

The travelling crowd booed but the team were buoyed two minutes later when Eoghan Doughan’s 65 went straight into the Kilkenny net.

The Tipperary crowd almost raised the roof off the stand when their team emerged for the second half and their players responded again. Euan Murray was inspired and he put them two in front with a brilliant brace of points as for the first time, the impossible seemed vaguely possible.

A long-range free from Jake Donelan Houlihan put them three up but Kilkenny got back on track with a point from Conor Holohan and a long-range free from Mullen. Eoghan Doughan increased Tipp’s advantage after a brilliant one-two with Tiernan Ryan before Kilkenny struck back.

A long-range delivery broke into the path of Robbie Doherty who took it in his stride and dummied beautifully, before unleashing a rasper to the Tipperary net.

The two Jakes traded frees before Euan Murray tied the game up with his third of the half. Jake Mullen punched the air after his point put Kilkenny one up with ten to go but a string of wides drained their momentum before Jake Donelan Houlihan sent the Tipperary crowd wild with an incredible levelling score in the 54th minute. It would prove to be the last score of normal time as Kilkenny drove wide after wide before Billy O’Brien missed a chance to win it.

The speedy Patrick Lacey put Kilkenny in front straight from the throw-in before Donelan Houlihan responded with another long-range free for Tipp. Billy O’Brien and Conor Holohan traded scores as the sides went into the break level.

If the first half hadn’t exploded into life, the second was quite the opposite.

Tipperary flew out of the blocks with three in a row from Cantwell, Murray and Duff but these were cancelled out by a goal from Kilkenny sub Anthony Clifford.

They looked to be kicking for home when Cian Byrne put them one up with six minutes to go but then Billy O’Brien stepped up with the goal that would win the game.

Suddenly the pitch was a sea of smiling faces wearing blue and gold jerseys.

Scorers for Tipperary: E Doughan (1-4, 1-0 65, 1f) E Murray (0-4), B O’Brien (1-1) J Donelan Houlihan (0-4, 3f), S Tobin (0-1), C Minogue (0-1), A Duff (0-1), K Cantwell (0-1)

Scores for Kilkenny: B McDermott (1-2), R Doherty (1-0), A Clifford (1-0), C Holohan (0-3), J Mullen (0-3, 2fs), K Buggy (0-1), C Byrne (0-1), P Lacey (0-1), E Brennan (0-1)

Tipperary

1. Daire English (Fr Sheehy’s);

2. Shane Ryan (Killenaule) 3. Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross-Ballycahill, capt), 4. Patrick Ryan (Borris-Ileigh);

5. David Ryan (Arravale Rovers) 6. Owen O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 7. Jake Donelan-Houlihan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

8. Tiernan Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill) 9. Darragh O’Hora (Solohead)

10. Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers) 11. Euan Murray (Dúrlas Óg) 12. Billy O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Eoghan Doughan (Moneygall) 14. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan) 15. Cillian Minogue (Dúrlas Óg).

Subs: Austin Duff (Toomevara) for Doughan (47), Aaron Cagney (St Mary’s) for Tobin (58), Killian Cantwell (Moycarkey Borris) for Cagney (65), S Tobin for Murray (78)

Kilkenny

1. Jake O’Doherty (Mooncoin);

2. Oisin Henderson (Dicksboro) 3. Larry Phelan (James Stephens) 4. Bobby Brennan (Erin’s Own)

5. David Barcoe (Clara) 6. Jack Dollard (Glenmore) 7. Mikey Rohan (Carrickshock)

8. Robbie Doherty (Mooncoin) 9. Kevin Buggy (Erin’s Own) 9.

10. Jake Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 11. Bill McDermott (James Stephens, capt) 12. Jason Cody (Glenmore)

13. Ollie O’Donovan (John Lockes) 14. Conor Holohan (O’Loughlin Gaels) 15. Eoin Brennan (Erin’s Own).

Subs: Cian Byrne (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Cody (43) Louis Raggett (Dicksboro) for B Brennan (48), Patrick Lacey (Dicksboro) for O’Donovan (55), Anthony Clifford (Dicksboro) for E Brennan (68), Eoghan Cahill (Graigue Ballycallan) for Rohan (75), O’Donovan for Holohan (78)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)