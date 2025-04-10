Advertisement
Chelsea's Tyrique George celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
19-year-old on target in Chelsea's Europa Conference League win

Tyrique George scored his first goal for the Blues in a comfortable victory over Legia Warsaw.
8.02pm, 10 Apr 2025

CHELSEA STRODE towards the Europa Conference League semi-finals as they won their last eight-first leg clash at Legia Warsaw 3-0 on Thursday.

Goals from 19-year-old Tyrique George and two from Noni Madueke in the second half gave the two-time Champions League winners a comfortable lead to defend in next week’s return fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Having won eight from eight in the Conference League this term, Premier League side Chelsea again confirmed their status as the favourites to join Roma, West Ham and Olympiakos as winners of the third-tier European competition.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca announced a much-changed side for the trip to the Polish capital. After a goalless first half, half-time changes helped break the deadlock.

Legia goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz produced the stand-out moment of the first period, pulling off a spectacular save to deny Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shortly after the half-hour.

The breakthrough finally came four minutes after the interval when a Reece James drive was spilled by the ‘keeper and George pounced to convert.

Madueke, introduced in place of Cole Palmer at the break, doubled Chelsea’s lead on 57 minutes with a composed finish after being teed up by Jadon Sancho.

France international Christopher Nkunku’s penalty was saved by Tobiasz inside the final 20 minutes.

Chelsea grabbed their third as Madueke tapped in from close range, just 30 seconds after the penalty miss.

Later, in-form La Liga side Real Betis host Jagiellonia Bialystok of Poland.

Twice runners-up Fiorentina visit Slovenians Celje and Rapid Vienna travel to Djurgarden.

