20-year-old midfielder comes off the bench to inspire Man City's comeback win
MANCHESTER CITY beat Bournemouth 2-1 today to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.
After Pep Guardiola’s side had fallen behind, 20-year-old midfielder Nico O’Reilly came off the bench to register two assists and inspire a comeback.
More to follow
