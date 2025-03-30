Advertisement
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, centre, celebrates with Nico O'Reilly, right, Alamy Stock Photo
20-year-old midfielder comes off the bench to inspire Man City's comeback win

Nico O’Reilly registered two assists as Pep Guardiola’s side reached the FA Cup semi-finals at Bournemouth’s expense.
6.25pm, 30 Mar 2025

MANCHESTER CITY beat Bournemouth 2-1 today to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

After Pep Guardiola’s side had fallen behind, 20-year-old midfielder Nico O’Reilly came off the bench to register two assists and inspire a comeback.

More to follow

