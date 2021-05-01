Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning take 2000 Guineas spoils for second time

JIM BOLGER ONCE again proved himself to be a master of his craft as Poetic Flare edged out Master Of The Seas in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Jockey Kevin Manning celebrates winning the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes on Poetic Flare. Source: PA

Bolger won the race in 2013 with Dawn Approach – the sire of Poetic Flare – but this success will mean even more coming as it did in his wife Jackie’s silks.

As ever, Bolger employed his son-in-law Kevin Manning in the saddle, so the Classic success was a real family affair.

Handy throughout as Naval Crown set a very stiff gallop, the winner found himself right in the firing line with a furlong to run.

Poetic Flare ridden by jockey Kevin Manning (third left) wins the Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes. Source: PA

Master Of The Seas had made eyecatching progress for William Buick and the pair of them set down to battle it out, with Lucky Vega just behind in third.

It came down to a matter of who had their head down right on the line as they flashed by together, with the Irish raider getting the verdict by a short head and a neck.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

None of Aidan O’Brien’s trio were ever involved, while Thunder Moon was among the first beaten.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!